Cincinnati 2022: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Alex de Minaur preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Western & Southern Open

Match Details
Fixture: (7) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Alex de Minaur
Tournament: Western & Southern Open
Round: Second round (Round of 32)
Venue: Cincinnati, United States
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Surface: Hardcourt
Prize money: $6,280,880
Match Timing: 11 am local time, 3 pm GMT, 8: 30 pm IST
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & Bally Sports | Canada - TSN, Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sports 18 & Voot
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Alex de Minaur preview
Seventh seed Felix Auger-Aliassime will face Alex de Minaur in the second round of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.
Auger-Aliassime has won 34 out of 53 matches so far this season. He won the Rotterdam Open this year, where he beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final. He was instrumental in Canada winning the ATP Cup.
The Canadian has also reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, Madrid Open, Italian Open and most recently, the Canadian Open. In Toronto, Auger-Aliassime beat Yoshihito Nishioka 7-6(6), 6-4 and Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-4 before losing 6-1, 6-2 to Casper Ruud in the last eight.
de Minaur has won 35 out of 53 matches this season, with his only title coming at the Atlanta Open, where he beat Jenson Brooksby 6-3, 6-3 in the final.
The Aussie then suffered a second-round exit at the Citi Open, losing 3-6, 7-6(6), 6-2 to eventual runner-up Yoshihito Nishioka. He then reached the last 16 of the Canadian Open with wins over Denis Shapovalov and Grigor Dimitrov before losing 6-2, 6-3 to compatriot Nick Kyrgios.
The 23-year-old then entered the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati and reached the second round with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Henri Laaksonen.
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Alex de Minaur head-to-head
The head-to-head between the two players is 0-0 as they haven't faced one another before. The winner of the match will face either 10th seed Jannik Sinner or Miomir Kecmanovic in the last 16 of the Western & Southern Open.
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Alex de Minaur odds
(All odds sourced from Oddschecker)
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Alex de Minaur prediction
Auger-Aliassime might be the favorite to win the match given his high ranking but De Minaur should not be written as he is quite a formidable opponent.
The Canadian will look to make the most out of his big serve and powerful backhand. He loves to take the ball early and will look to put pressure on the Aussie from the start. However, he needs to ensure he does make too many unforced errors.
De Minaur's agility and athleticism will come in very handy in dealing with Auger-Aliassime's intensity. His counterpunching style can match up with his opponent's powerful shot. The Aussie will have to be a bit more aggressive if he is to come out on top.
De Minaur has had some good moments so far this season and will put up a tough fight. However, Auger-Aliassime's aggression might just be able to see him come out on top.
Pick: Auger-Aliassime to win in three sets.