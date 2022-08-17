Cincinnati 2022: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Alex de Minaur preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Western & Southern Open

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Alex de Minaur

Tournament: Western & Southern Open

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Cincinnati, United States

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $6,280,880

Match Timing: 11 am local time, 3 pm GMT, 8: 30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & Bally Sports | Canada - TSN, Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sports 18 & Voot

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Alex de Minaur preview

Auger-Aliassime has won 34 matches so far this season

Seventh seed Felix Auger-Aliassime will face Alex de Minaur in the second round of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

Auger-Aliassime has won 34 out of 53 matches so far this season. He won the Rotterdam Open this year, where he beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final. He was instrumental in Canada winning the ATP Cup.

The Canadian has also reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, Madrid Open, Italian Open and most recently, the Canadian Open. In Toronto, Auger-Aliassime beat Yoshihito Nishioka 7-6(6), 6-4 and Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-4 before losing 6-1, 6-2 to Casper Ruud in the last eight.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis



Tough end of dream for Auger-Aliassime who has been fully dominated after a good start 6-1 6-2 in 1h15 Ruud outclasses FélixTough end of dream for Auger-Aliassime who has been fully dominated after a good start 6-1 6-2 in 1h15 Ruud outclasses Félix 💫Tough end of dream for Auger-Aliassime who has been fully dominated after a good start 6-1 6-2 in 1h15 https://t.co/NFTmh9D8rz

de Minaur has won 35 out of 53 matches this season, with his only title coming at the Atlanta Open, where he beat Jenson Brooksby 6-3, 6-3 in the final.

The Aussie then suffered a second-round exit at the Citi Open, losing 3-6, 7-6(6), 6-2 to eventual runner-up Yoshihito Nishioka. He then reached the last 16 of the Canadian Open with wins over Denis Shapovalov and Grigor Dimitrov before losing 6-2, 6-3 to compatriot Nick Kyrgios.

The 23-year-old then entered the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati and reached the second round with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Henri Laaksonen.

Tick Tock Tennis @TickTockTennis Don't sleep on Alex de Minaur, y'all.



Especially not on North American hardcourts.



The Aussie continues to be an assassin on the hard stuff, picking up his second Atlanta Open title a few weeks ago.



De Minaur looks pretty dang impressive in a 6-2, 6-2 win over Henri Laaksonen. Don't sleep on Alex de Minaur, y'all.Especially not on North American hardcourts.The Aussie continues to be an assassin on the hard stuff, picking up his second Atlanta Open title a few weeks ago.De Minaur looks pretty dang impressive in a 6-2, 6-2 win over Henri Laaksonen. https://t.co/rZbZr9pPLm

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Alex de Minaur head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two players is 0-0 as they haven't faced one another before. The winner of the match will face either 10th seed Jannik Sinner or Miomir Kecmanovic in the last 16 of the Western & Southern Open.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Alex de Minaur odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Felix Auger-Aliassime -125 -1.5 (-110) Over 22.5 (-125) Alex de Minaur +100 +1.5 (-125) Under 22.5 (-110)

(All odds sourced from Oddschecker)

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Alex de Minaur prediction

Auger-Aliassime might be the favorite to win the match given his high ranking but De Minaur should not be written as he is quite a formidable opponent.

The Canadian will look to make the most out of his big serve and powerful backhand. He loves to take the ball early and will look to put pressure on the Aussie from the start. However, he needs to ensure he does make too many unforced errors.

De Minaur's agility and athleticism will come in very handy in dealing with Auger-Aliassime's intensity. His counterpunching style can match up with his opponent's powerful shot. The Aussie will have to be a bit more aggressive if he is to come out on top.

De Minaur has had some good moments so far this season and will put up a tough fight. However, Auger-Aliassime's aggression might just be able to see him come out on top.

Pick: Auger-Aliassime to win in three sets.

