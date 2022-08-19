Cincinnati 2022: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Borna Coric preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Western & Southern Open

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Borna Coric

Date: August 20, 2022

Tournament: Cincinnati Open 2022

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Cincinnati, United States

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $6,280,880

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Borna Coric preview

Seventh seed Felix Auger-Aliassime will lock horns with Borna Coric in the quarterfinals of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

The Canadian has won 36 out of 55 matches this season. The 22-year-old started his year by beating the likes of Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz and Daniil Medvedev to clinch the ATP Cup. He then reached the Australian Open quarterfinals, where the lost to Medvedev. He also reached the Open 13 final in Marseille, losing 7-5, 7-6 (4) to Andrey Rublev.

The World No. 9 entered Cincinnati on the back of a quarterfinal defeat at the hands of Casper Ruud at the Canadian Open. His quarterfinal finish, this time on home soil, was his seventh of the season.

In Cincinnati, the World No. 9 received a bye in the first round. Up against Alex de Minaur in the second round, Auger-Aliassime blasted nine aces as he got past the Australian 6-3, 6-2.

In the third round match, the Canadian bested 10th seed Jannik Sinner 2-6, 7-6(1), 6-1. Despite dropping the first set, he came back strong to take the second set into a tie-break, which he won easily. Riding on the momentum, he won the deciding set comfortably to end Sinner's campaign and progress to the next round.

Coric has won seven out of 15 matches so far this season. The Croatian has made five early exits this season, has not won any silverware since 2019 and is yet to reach a final since 2020.

He has participated in several Challenger-level events this year. He won the Parma Challenge by dropping just one set in the entire tournament. At the Canadian Open last week, the Croat made a first-round exit at the hands of compatriot Marin Cilic.

The 25-year-old has put in some excellent performances in Cincinnati. In the first round, he beat Lorenzo Musetti, 7-6(2), 6-3. He followed it up by upsetting Rafael Nadal to register his biggest win to date.

He held his nerve to win a thrilling tie-break and take the first set. However, Nadal came back strong to win the second set and take the match to a decider. Coric's tenacious approach ended the Spaniard's resurgence as he won the match 7-6(9), 4-6, 6-3. The Croat then beat Roberto Bautista Agut in the third round, firing 16 aces and registering just one double fault to dismantle the Spaniard.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Borna Coric head-to-head

Auger-Aliassime and Coric have faced each other twice in the past, with their head-to-head locked at 1-1. Their last meeting came in 2019 at the Italian Open, where Coric beat the Canadian 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-4.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Borna Coric odds

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Borna Coric prediction

Auger-Aliassime is an aggressive baseliner with smart on-court movements. His serve juxtaposed with raw power help him register a lot of aces. His tall stature gives him an added advantage over others while generating power.

Coric, on the other hand, tends to operate from the baseline. He is an excellent defender possessing a decent backhand. In his match against Nadal, he deployed some smart shots which were angled perfectly.

The Croat's over-reliance on his defence has cost him matches in the past, with his forehand also not up to the mark. Having returned from a shoulder injury, he has struggled a lot lately to make an impact.

Auger-Aliassime has had a much better season than the Croat. Unless the Canadian falters badly, he is the favorite to advance to the semifinals.

Pick: Auger-Aliassime to win in straight sets.

