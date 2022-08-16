Cincinnati 2022: Frances Tiafoe vs Sebastian Korda preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Western & Southern Open

Match Details
Fixture: Frances Tiafoe vs Sebastian Korda
Date: August 17, 2022
Tournament: Cincinnati Open 2022
Round: Second round (Round of 32)
Venue: Cincinnati, United States
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize money: $6,280,880
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | Australian – beIN Sports
Frances Tiafoe vs Sebastian Korda preview
Frances Tiafoe will square off against Sebastian Korda in the second round of the Cincinnati Open on Wednesday.
Tiafoe pulled off an upset against 12th seed Matteo Berrettini in the first round in Cincinnati. The American had to bring out his best tennis to conquer the Italian 7-6(3), 4-6, 7-6(5). He was denied all eight break points but managed to close out on the deciding tie-break.
The 24-year-old has now registered 21 wins and 17 losses this season. Notably, he reached the quarterfinals of ATP Houston and the Citi Open; the semifinals of the Atlanta Open and the final of the Estoril Open where he lost out on the title to Sebastian Baez 6-3, 6-2.
Korda, meanwhile, has amassed 21 wins against 15 losses. He has been inconsistent this season. Despite having reached a career-high ranking of World No. 30, he was unable to climb further up, instead sliding down the rankings to World No. 52.
Korda played the semifinals at the Estoril Open but was stopped by his current competitor Frances Tiafoe. The American also went as far as the quarterfinals at Delray Beach, where he was the defending champion. His progress was cut short by Cameron Norrie in the deciding tie-break 6-2, 1-6. 7-6(4). He also contested the quarterfinals in Washington D.C. but lost to Mikael Ymer.
Korda was up against Russian Karen Khachanov in the first round of the Cincinnati Masters. He displayed some sublime tennis as he hit 28 winners and served up eight aces. Korda managed a straight-sets win over Khachanov 6-3, 6-4.
Frances Tiafoe vs Sebastian Korda head-to-head
Tiafoe has a 3-0 head-to-head lead over Korda. The duo have clashed at the 2018 New York Open, the 2021 Indian Wells Masters and the 2022 Estoril Open. The older American has emerged victorious in all three meetings, needing to save three match points in their most recent encounter.
Frances Tiafoe vs Sebastian Korda odds
(Odds will be updated soon)
Frances Tiafoe vs Sebastian Korda prediction
There is no clear favorite in this encounter. Both Korda and Tiafoe will look to serve big and earn free points during their service games.
Tiafoe has an aggressive game with a unique topspin-heavy forehand. He can use his forehand shots both as offense and defense.
Korda, meanwhile, likes to bring his opponents to the net frequently and will employ his volleys to do so. Tiafoe isn’t entirely comfortable at the net and may struggle to find answers to Korda’s shots.
Although Tiafoe has a 3-0 lead over his younger countryman, he has struggled to close out tight encounters and has often come out on the losing side. The match promises to be a thriller, with Korda likelier to secure the win.
Pick: Korda to win in three sets.