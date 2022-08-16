Cincinnati 2022: Hubert Hurkacz vs John Isner preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Western & Southern Open

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Hubert Hurkacz vs John Isner

Date: August 16/17, 2022

Tournament: Cincinnati Open 2022

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Cincinnati, United States

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $6,280,880

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | Australian – beIN Sports

Hubert Hurkacz vs John Isner preview

Eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz will battle it out against John Isner in the second round of the Cincinnati Open.

Hurkacz is having a tremendous year. He re-entered the top-10 last week with 32 wins against 14 losses. The Pole earned 600 points coming into Cincinnati thanks to his stint at the Canadian Open, where he unfortunately lost the final encounter to Pablo Carreno Busta despite taking the first set.

Hurkacz began his array of good results when he reached the semifinals of the Dubai Open. He went on to progress to the semifinals of the Miami Open where he was the defending champion, but was downed by eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz in two tight sets, 7-6(5), 7-6(2). He also made it to the quarterfinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Madrid Open. The 25-year-old clinched his lone title of the season at the Halle Open, where he outclassed World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev 6-1, 6-4.

Seeded eighth, Hurkacz received a bye in the first round in Cincinnati.

John Isner, meanwhile, has scored 19 wins but faced 15 losses. He has progressed well in his home country. The American reached the final of ATP Houston, where he was denied the title by compatriot Reilly Opelka, 6-3, 7-6(7). He also made the semifinals of the Dallas Open and the Hall of Fame Open as well as the quarterfinals of the Atlanta Open.

Isner survived a thrilling first-round clash and had to dig deep to secure the win against Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi, 7-6(11), 3-6, 7-6(4).

Interestingly, John Isner and Hubert Hurkacz have frequently played doubles as a pair, winning the Miami Open this year, and will also feature in Cincinnati together.

Hubert Hurkacz vs John Isner head-to-head

Isner leads the head-to-head against Hurkacz 2-0. The two faced off in 2019 at the Citi Open in Washington D.C. and at the Cincinnati Masters in 2020. The American veteran defeated the Pole in straight sets in both encounters.

Hubert Hurkacz vs John Isner odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Oer & Under) Hubert Hurkacz -225 John Isner +175

(All odds are sourced from Bet365)

Hubert Hurkacz vs John Isner prediction

The Pole and the American were the winners in doubles at this year's Miami Open

Having reached the final of the previous Masters 1000 event, Hurkacz will enter the match-up as the heavy favorite.

En route to the final, Hurkacz got the better of in-form players like Nick Kyrgios and Casper Ruud, and this will surely benefit him.

His only drawback will be the time he has spent on the court leading up to the match. The World No. 10 has played both singles and doubles tournaments and may well be fatigued.

The Pole, however, is a powerful hitter and has a very reliable serve. He also returns most balls back into play and tries to keep himself alive in every point. He also excels at the net.

Isner’s game is centered around his big serve. The American now holds the record for most aces served by a tennis player. He has a threatening forehand which he hits flat and generates winners but has been inconsistent in recent times.

The Pole should be able to secure his first win against the giant American.

Pick: Hurkacz to win in three sets.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala