Cincinnati 2022: Jannik Sinner vs Thanasi Kokkinakis preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Western & Southern Open

Fixture: (10) Jannik Sinner vs (Q) Thanasi Kokkinakis

Date: August 15/16, 2022

Tournament: Cincinnati Open 2022

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Venue: Cincinnati, United States

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $6,280,880

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | Australian – beIN Sports

Jannik Sinner vs Thanasi Kokkinakis preview

10th seed Jannik Sinner will face off against qualifier Thanasi Kokkinakis in the first round of the Cincinnati Open.

Sinner has had an outstanding season so far, with a 36-10 win-loss record. The Italian's season kicked off with an appearance in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open where he went down in straight sets to Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The youngster was later plagued with injuries, forcing him to pull out of matches. Even so, he progressed to numerous other quarterfinals at the Dubai Open, Miami Open, Monte-Carlo Masters, Italian Open and also Wimbledon where he fought a commendable battle against eventual champion Novak Djokovic, making him go the distance 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

OptaAce @OptaAce



Sinner 2 - Jannik #Sinner become the first player to win two sets against Novak #Djokovic in #Wimbledon since Roger Federer in the historical final played in 2019. Honor. #Djokovic Sinner #Wimbledon 2022 2 - Jannik #Sinner become the first player to win two sets against Novak #Djokovic in #Wimbledon since Roger Federer in the historical final played in 2019. Honor.#DjokovicSinner #Wimbledon2022 https://t.co/7reTEw3Ce4

After a long wait, Sinner clinched his first title of the season and sixth overall at the Croatia Open in Umag. In the final, he conquered his biggest rival and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-1.

Sportskeeda Tennis @SK__Tennis



The Italian won 6-7, 6-1, 6-1 to win the Croatia Open title in Umag



@atptour



#CarlosAlcaraz #JannikSinner #Umag #CroatiaOpen #Tennis Jannik Sinner stuns Carlos Alcaraz second time within a monthThe Italian won 6-7, 6-1, 6-1 to win the Croatia Open title in Umag Jannik Sinner stuns Carlos Alcaraz second time within a month 💪The Italian won 6-7, 6-1, 6-1 to win the Croatia Open title in Umag 🔥📷 @atptour #CarlosAlcaraz #JannikSinner #Umag #CroatiaOpen #Tennis https://t.co/SiEeRW2d0c

Sinner recently participated in the Canadian Open but lost in the third round to eventual champion Pablo Carreno Busta 6-2, 6-4.

Thanasi Kokkinakis, meanwhile, has had a re-emergence of sorts. The 26-year-old endured many injuries in his young career and finally found his way back to the main stages this year.

He had a very constructive start to the season as he reached the semifinals of the Adelaide International 1. He bettered the result a week later by winning his maiden ATP title at the Adelaide International 2 where he defeated Arthur Rinderknech 6-7(6), 7-6(5), 6-3 in the final.

Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 @christophclarey "I feel like you guys should have half this trophy. Wouldn't want to win my first title anywhere else" - Adelaide-born Thanasi Kokkinakis to Adelaide crowd after his 1st ATP singles title and then to his team: "You guys have seen me at my lowest lows and now my highest highs" "I feel like you guys should have half this trophy. Wouldn't want to win my first title anywhere else" - Adelaide-born Thanasi Kokkinakis to Adelaide crowd after his 1st ATP singles title and then to his team: "You guys have seen me at my lowest lows and now my highest highs" https://t.co/thLCtnIu7c

Kokkinakis held on to the momentum and emerged victorious in the men’s doubles at the Australian Open alongside Nick Kyrgios.

He has since lifted another doubles title at the Atlanta Open with Kyrgios as his companion. The Australian has focused mainly on doubles. He did, however, make it to the quarterfinals of the Geneva Open, losing the encounter to eventual champion Casper Ruud 6-4, 7-6(3).

Univers Tennis 🎾 @UniversTennis Open d'Australie

ATP 250 Atlanta



Nick Kyrgios et Thanasi Kokkinakis ont remporté cette nuit leur deuxième titre en double



6e à la race et en possession d'un Grand Chelem, ils devraient bien se retrouver au Masters de Turin en fin de saison. Open d'AustralieATP 250 AtlantaNick Kyrgios et Thanasi Kokkinakis ont remporté cette nuit leur deuxième titre en double6e à la race et en possession d'un Grand Chelem, ils devraient bien se retrouver au Masters de Turin en fin de saison. 🇦🇺 Open d'Australie 🏆🇺🇸 ATP 250 Atlanta 🏆Nick Kyrgios et Thanasi Kokkinakis ont remporté cette nuit leur deuxième titre en double 💫6e à la race et en possession d'un Grand Chelem, ils devraient bien se retrouver au Masters de Turin en fin de saison. 🔥👀 https://t.co/hrxUJC6QEz

Kokkinakis recently contested the Los Cabos Open but fell short against Steve Johnson in the Round of 16, going down 6-7(3), 6-4, 6-4. He has registered 16 wins against 11 losses.

Jannik Sinner vs Thanasi Kokkinakis head-to-head

Sinner and Kokkinakis will face off for the first time in Cincinnati, with their head-to-head standing at 0-0.

Jannik Sinner vs Thanasi Kokkinakis odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Jannik Sinner Thanasi Kokkinakis

Jannik Sinner vs Thanasi Kokkinakis prediction

Sinner will enter the match as the heavy favorite. Despite an early exit in Montreal, he has been in formidable form this year.

Sinner’s agility and flexibility paired with his clean ball striking has proven to be an enormous challenge for many top players. The young Italian is one of the best returners in the game and will be able to handle the Australian’s forbidding serves.

Sinner will look to go far in the lead-up to the US Open and should be able to win the first round.

Pick: Sinner to win in straight sets.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala