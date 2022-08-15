Cincinnati 2022: Jannik Sinner vs Thanasi Kokkinakis preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Western & Southern Open

Match Details
Fixture: (10) Jannik Sinner vs (Q) Thanasi Kokkinakis
Date: August 15/16, 2022
Tournament: Cincinnati Open 2022
Round: First round (Round of 64)
Venue: Cincinnati, United States
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize money: $6,280,880
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | Australian – beIN Sports
Jannik Sinner vs Thanasi Kokkinakis preview
10th seed Jannik Sinner will face off against qualifier Thanasi Kokkinakis in the first round of the Cincinnati Open.
Sinner has had an outstanding season so far, with a 36-10 win-loss record. The Italian's season kicked off with an appearance in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open where he went down in straight sets to Stefanos Tsitsipas.
The youngster was later plagued with injuries, forcing him to pull out of matches. Even so, he progressed to numerous other quarterfinals at the Dubai Open, Miami Open, Monte-Carlo Masters, Italian Open and also Wimbledon where he fought a commendable battle against eventual champion Novak Djokovic, making him go the distance 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.
After a long wait, Sinner clinched his first title of the season and sixth overall at the Croatia Open in Umag. In the final, he conquered his biggest rival and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-1.
Sinner recently participated in the Canadian Open but lost in the third round to eventual champion Pablo Carreno Busta 6-2, 6-4.
Thanasi Kokkinakis, meanwhile, has had a re-emergence of sorts. The 26-year-old endured many injuries in his young career and finally found his way back to the main stages this year.
He had a very constructive start to the season as he reached the semifinals of the Adelaide International 1. He bettered the result a week later by winning his maiden ATP title at the Adelaide International 2 where he defeated Arthur Rinderknech 6-7(6), 7-6(5), 6-3 in the final.
Kokkinakis held on to the momentum and emerged victorious in the men’s doubles at the Australian Open alongside Nick Kyrgios.
He has since lifted another doubles title at the Atlanta Open with Kyrgios as his companion. The Australian has focused mainly on doubles. He did, however, make it to the quarterfinals of the Geneva Open, losing the encounter to eventual champion Casper Ruud 6-4, 7-6(3).
Kokkinakis recently contested the Los Cabos Open but fell short against Steve Johnson in the Round of 16, going down 6-7(3), 6-4, 6-4. He has registered 16 wins against 11 losses.
Jannik Sinner vs Thanasi Kokkinakis head-to-head
Sinner and Kokkinakis will face off for the first time in Cincinnati, with their head-to-head standing at 0-0.
Jannik Sinner vs Thanasi Kokkinakis odds
*Odds will be updated soon*
Jannik Sinner vs Thanasi Kokkinakis prediction
Sinner will enter the match as the heavy favorite. Despite an early exit in Montreal, he has been in formidable form this year.
Sinner’s agility and flexibility paired with his clean ball striking has proven to be an enormous challenge for many top players. The young Italian is one of the best returners in the game and will be able to handle the Australian’s forbidding serves.
Sinner will look to go far in the lead-up to the US Open and should be able to win the first round.
Pick: Sinner to win in straight sets.