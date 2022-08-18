Cincinnati 2022: John Isner vs Sebastian Korda preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Western & Southern Open

Match Details

Fixture: John Isner vs (WC) Sebastian Korda.

Date: August 18, 2022.

Tournament: Western & Southern Open 2022.

Round: Third Round (Round of 16).

Venue: Cincinnati, Ohio.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $6,280,880.

Match timing: Not before 4 pm local time, 8 pm GMT and 1:30 am IST.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sport18.

John Isner vs Sebastian Korda preview

John Isner at the 2022 Atlanta Open.

Compatriots John Isner and Sebastian Korda will square off in the third round of the 2022 Western & Southern Open on Thursday.

Isner kicked off his campaign in Cincinnati with a tough three-set win against Benjamin Bonzi in the first round. He was up against Hubert Hurkacz in the second round, who was the runner-up at last week's Canadian Open.

Neither player was able to conjure a break point in the opening set, which then headed into a tiebreak. Isner led 6-2, but Hurkacz saved three set points before the American got the job done on his fourth opportunity to clinch the set. With no breaks of serve in the second set either, it went into a tiebreak as well.

This time, it was Hurkacz who came out on top and leveled the match by winning the set. Isner got the first break of serve in the entire match at the start of the third set as he jumped to a 3-0 lead. He maintained his lead and broke his opponent's serve in the final game of the match to win 7-6 (5), 6-7 (5), 6-2.

2013 finalist



#CincyTennis Big man on a mission2013 finalist @JohnIsner knocks off Hubert Hurkacz 7-6(5) 6-7(5) 6-2 for his 29th career Top-10 win! Big man on a mission 🙌2013 finalist @JohnIsner knocks off Hubert Hurkacz 7-6(5) 6-7(5) 6-2 for his 29th career Top-10 win! #CincyTennis https://t.co/h5GvnAwnPy

Sebastian Korda at the 2022 Western & Southern Open..

Following a straight-sets win over Karen Khachanov, Sebastian Korda took on fellow American Frances Tiafoe in the second round. The 22-year old fell behind 3-1 in the first set and was unable to recover from this deficit. He saved a set point on his own serve at 5-3, but went on to lose the set after that.

Korda stepped up his game considerably in the second set, winning five games in a row to clinch it. Tiafoe went up a break to start the third set and lead 2-0, but the younger American leveled the score immediately.

Korda snagged another break of serve to go 4-3 up. Tiafoe saved a couple of match points at 5-3, and two more in the following game, but Korda finally closed it out on his fifth match point to win 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.

John Isner vs Sebastian Korda head-to-head

Korda leads Isner 2-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2021 Delray Beach Open in three sets.

John Isner vs Sebastian Korda odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Sets John Isner +135 -1.5 (+280) 2 sets (-185) Sebastian Korda -175 +1.5 (-450) 3 sets (+130)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

John Isner vs Sebastian Korda prediction

John Isner at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

Both players needed to dig deep to come through their second round matches. Isner's serve was as reliable as ever as he thundered down 18 aces, while Korda himself hit an impressive 12 aces in his second-round clash. The older American led the chart in the total number of winners as well, hitting 40 of them compared to his Korda's 32.

Despite being one of the oldest players on the tour at the age of 37, Isner is giving the young guns a run for their money. His serve often bails him out of trouble and he's hitting his shots quite well. But his poor movement does get exposed from time to time.

Korda is a player who can perfectly exploit Isner's liabilities. The 22-year deals with his opponent's booming serve quite well, and having won both of their previous encounters, knows how to handle his compatriot's game.

Korda's likely to come out on top once again, but this is a match of fine margins, so to completely rule out the veteran Isner would be unwise.

Pick: Sebastian Korda to win in three sets.

