Cincinnati 2022: Karen Khachanov vs Sebastian Korda preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Western & Southern Open

Match Details
Fixture: Karen Khachanov vs Sebastian Korda
Date: August 15, 2022
Tournament: Cincinnati Open 2022
Round: First round (Round of 64)
Venue: Cincinnati, United States
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize money: $970,020
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | Australian – beIN Sports
Karen Khachanov vs Sebastian Korda preview
World No. 28 Karen Khachanov will face off against World No. 52 Sebastian Korda in the first round in Cincinnati on Monday.
Khachanov has registered 26 wins against 19 losses this season. He started the year by making the final of the Adelaide International 1, but lost the title to Gael Monfils 6-4, 6-4.
The Russian also contested the semifinals of the Qatar Open and the Serbia Open. He made it to the last eight of the Adelaide International 2, Libema Open, Halle Open and German Open.
Khachanov also featured in the third round at the Australian Open where he was taken out by eventual champion Rafael Nadal. He reached the fourth round at the French Open, where he was taken out by Carlos Alcaraz.
Korda, meanwhile, has had an unspectacular season. He has registered 20 wins and 15 losses. His ranking has wavered throughout the year. In May, the American reached a career-high ranking of World No. 30, owing to his semifinal stint at the Estoril Open.
The 22-year-old also made it to the quarterfinals of the Delray Beach Open, but found himself on the losing side of a tight contest against Cam Norrie 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (4), and was thus unable to defend his title. He also recently competed in the quarterfinals of the Citi Open but his progress was cut short by Mikael Ymer.
Additionally, Sebastian Korda reached the third round at the Australian Open and the French Open.
Karen Khachanov vs Sebastian Korda head-to-head
Khachanov leads Korda in their head-to-head 1-0. They clashed in the fourth round at Wimbledon in 2021. Khachanov came out on top of the hard-fought five-set battle 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, 5-7, 10-8.
Karen Khachanov vs Sebastian Korda odds
(All odds are sourced from bet365)
Karen Khachanov vs Sebastian Korda prediction
Khachanov is an aggressive player who plays mainly from the baseline. He serves big and can thus dictate the play during his service games. The 26-year-old also has a strong forehand and can vary the forehand spin and hit it flat when needed, but his long backswing and awkward grip means that his forehand can be rushed.
The Russian’s weakness is also his net play. He does not have the accuracy to place volleys inside the court.
Korda, meanwhile, is known for his net play. He tries to hit volleys and bring his opponent into the net quite often. The American will look to use his net skills against the World No. 28 to win the encounter and attack his forehand with changes in placement and timing.
This will be a tight contest between the two and could go either way. However, if Korda serves well and is effective at the net, he will likely get past the Russian and reach the second round.
Pick: Korda to win in three sets.