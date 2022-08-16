Cincinnati 2022: Marin Cilic vs Emil  Ruusuvuori preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Western & Southern Open

Match Details

Fixture: (14) Marin Cilic vs Emil Ruusuvuori

Tournament: Cincinnati Open 2022.

Date: August 16, 2022

Round: Second round (Round of 32).

Venue: Cincinnati, Ohio.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $6,280,880.

Marin Cilic vs Emil Ruusuvuori preview

Cilic plays a backhand against Filip Krajinovic during the cinch Championships - Day 6

Fourteenth seed Marin Cilic will take on Emil Ruusuvuori in the second round of the 2022 Cincinnati Masters on Tuesday.

Cilic has struggled with form and injuries in the last few years. But the Croat has had a resurgence this season. He made the semis at Roland Garros and the Queen's Club Championships. He was expected to do well at Wimbledon but missed out after testing positive for Covid just days before the event.

Cilic had a solid tournament in Montreal last week, reaching the Round of 16 before losing to Tommy Paul. He he made a winning start in Cincinnati, beating Spaniard Jaume Munar 6-3, 6-3.

Ruusuvuori, meanwhile, has won 24 out of 45 matches this season. He has registered victories over a couple of top players, including Hubert Hurkacz and Diego Schartzman. His best result of the season came at the Maharastra Open, where he lost out to Joao Sousa in the title round.

In the first round at Cincinnati, Ruusuvuori was clinical against J.J. Wolf, beating the American in straight sets, 7-6(2), 6-2.

Marin Cilic vs Emil Ruusuvuori head-to-head

The duo have faced each other just once on the ATP tour, with Cilic leading the head-to-head 1-0.

They met in the last eight at the 2022 Queen's Club Championships, with Cilic winning 7-6(2), 6-4.

Marin Cilic vs Emil Ruusuvuori odds

Player Moneyline Total Games Marin Cilic -180 3 sets ( +130) Emil Ruusuvuori +140 2 sets ( -185)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Marin Cilic vs Emil Ruusuvuori prediction

Emil Ruusuvuori serves to Hubert Hurkacz at the Citi Open - Day 5

Cilic will enter the contest as the favorite, but the Finn is no push over.

Ruusuvuori has had a solid season thus far and has proved to be a strong competitor. He possesses a big serve and likes to dictate rallies from the baseline. He hits powerfully off both wings, especially the forehand side.

Cilic, too, has a big serve and forehand which he uses to to win the majority of his points. The big Croatian is known for his calm temperament and is not averse to grinding out points when the need calls for it.

Cilic seems to have rediscovered his form and looks in better physical shape than in previous years. He should come through this one without a hiccup.

Pick: Cilic in straight sets.

