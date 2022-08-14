Cincinnati 2022: Matteo Berrettini vs Frances Tiafoe preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Western & Southern Open

Match Details

Fixture: (12) Matteo Berrettini vs Frances Tiafoe

Date: August 15, 2022

Tournament: Western & Southern Open 2022

Round: First Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Mason, Ohio

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $6,280,880

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sport18

Matteo Berrettini vs Frances Tiafoe preview

Twelfth seed Matteo Berrettini will take on American Frances Tiafoe in the first round of the Western and Southern Open on Monday.

Berrettini has had a stop-start season. He reached the semifinals of the Australian Open in January before losing to eventual champion Rafael Nadal. He wasn't at his best thereafter and had to have minor surgery on his hand after Indian Wells.

He returned to the tour in time for the grass-court swing and won the Stuttgart Open and Queen's Club Championships back-to-back. But the Italian had to sit out Wimbledon after testing positive for COVID-19 just before the tournament began.

Berrettini went down in straight sets to Pablo Carreno Busta in the first round of the Canadian Open.

Frances Tiafoe, meanwhile, has had a consistent season, but has no title to show for it. He made the semifinals in Atlanta, the quarterfinals in Washington and the last 16 in Montreal.

Frances Tiafoe at the Citi Open - Day 5

Tiafoe has endured a couple of heart-breaking losses in the past few weeks against Nick Kyrgios and Taylor Fritz.

Matteo Berrettini vs Frances Tiafoe head-to-head

The duo have faced off just once on the ATP tour, with Berrettini leading 1-0 in the head-to-head. They met at the 2018 Rome Masters, with the Italian winning 6-3, 7-6(1).

Matteo Berrettini vs Frances Tiafoe odds

Player Name Moneyline Total Sets Matteo Berrettini -200 3 sets (+130) Frances Tiafoe +155 2 sets (-185)

(All odds sourced from BetMGM)

Matteo Berrettini vs Frances Tiafoe prediction

Mattoe Berrettini after winning the cinch Championships - Day Seven

Berrettini is the slight favorite heading into the match, although Tiafoe will fancy his chances considering his current form.

Berrettini is one of the biggest strikers on the tour. His massive serve and forehand often get the job done. Interestingly, however, Berrettini has a 11-15 win-loss record in Masters 1000 events on hardcourts. He will be determined to improve on this stat.

Relevant | Tennis Stats & Info @RelevantTennis Matteo Berrettini in Masters 1000 on Hard



- 11-15 W/L record (0.4 win rate)

- 1-13 after losing the 1st set

- 9-12 versus lower-ranked players (2-3 versus higher-ranked)

- only 2 matches won when his ace rate was <= 14%

Tiafoe also possesses a powerful serve. At his best, the American attacks his opponents relentlessly, forcing them into errors. He hits well off both wings and can be a real handful on his day.

This has the makings of a very interesting encounter. If Berrettini can get his serve going early, he will be tough to stop. However, considering Tiafoe's form and the fact that he has more matches under his belt of late, an upset could well be on the cards.

Pick: Tiafoe in three sets.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala