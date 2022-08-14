Cincinnati 2022: Maxime Cressy vs Botic van de Zandschulp preview, head to head, prediction, odds and pick | Western & Southern Open

Match Details
Fixture: Maxime Cressy vs Botic van de Zandschulp
Date: August 15, 2022
Tournament: Cincinnati Open 2022
Round: First round (Round of 64)
Venue: Cincinnati, United States
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize money: $970,020
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sports 18
Maxime Cressy vs Botic van de Zandschulp
Maxime Cressy will face Botic van de Zandschulp in the opening round of the Cincinnati Masters on Monday.
Cressy has had a promising season so far, amassing 20 wins from 38 matches and winning his first ever ATP title at the Hall of Fame Open in Newport. He also finished as the runner-up at the Melbourne Summer Set and Eastbourne International.
Cressy will enter Cincinnati on the back of a second-round exit at the 2022 Canadian Open. He won against Aslan Karatsev in the first round 6-4 6-4 but lost to veteran Gael Monfils in an intense second-round encounter 7-6(10) 7-6(6).
The 25-year-old entered the Citi Open and put up a solid performance against Jack Sock to reach the third round (first round bye), where he fell to Andrey Rublev in straight sets.
Meanwhile, Botic van de Zandschulp has had an average season so far. He reached a career-high ranking of World No. 24 this August, winning 26 out of 45 matches this year. His highlight of the season was his run in the Wimbledon Championship, where he lost to Rafael Nadal in straight sets in the round of 16.
The Dutchman won his first round against Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic 6-1 7-5 at the 2022 Canadian Open. He was later outclassed by ninth seed Cameron Norrie, who won 6-1 6-2.
Maxime Cressy vs Botic van de Zandschulp head to head
Cressy and van de Zandschulp have never played each other on the ATP tour to date, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.
Maxime Cressy vs Botic van de Zandschulp odds
(Odds will be updated when available)
Maxime Cressy vs Botic van de Zandschulp prediction
Both players have a a distinct style of play, even if some characteristics of their game have some similarities. Both players have huge serves and have managed to hit double digit aces in most of their matches. They are heavy hitters on the court and will try to finish points in under five shots.
However, a crucial distinguishing factor in their game styles is that Cressy is a serve-and-volley player while van de Zandschulp is a baseliner who can also play at the net.
Comparatively, Maxime Cressy is having a better season than the Dutchman, winning the Hall of Fame Open this year despite trailing behind in the rankings. His game style is well-suited to the conditions and the hardcourts of Cincinnati and will likely reach the second round.
Pick: Cressy to win in 3 sets.