Cincinnati 2022: Nick Kyrgios vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview, head to head, prediction, odds and pick | Western & Southern Open

Fixture: Nick Kyrgios vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Date: August 15, 2022

Tournament: Cincinnati Open 2022

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Venue: Cincinnati, United States

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $970,020

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sports 18

Nick Kyrgios vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview

Kyrgios in action at the 2022 Canadian Open.

Nick Kyrgios will lock horns with Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in his first round (Round of 64) match at the Cincinnati Open 2022.

Kyrgios was on a hot streak of 15 wins from 16 matches before his run came to an end at the hands of Hubert Hurkacz on Friday. The World No. 10 won the battle of big serves and defeated the Australian 7-6(4) 6-7(5) 6-1.

The 27-year-old Citi Open was one of the favorites to win the Canadian Open after beating World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev en route to the semifinals.

National Bank Open Montréal - Day 4

Meanwhile, Davidovich Fokina has had an average season so far, with 18 wins and 19 defeats. Besides reaching the Monte Carlo final, where he lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets, he has not gone past the quarterfinals at any tournament this season.

In his first-round match against Diego Schwartzman at the 2022 Canadian Open, he was up a set and leading 3-0 in the third before the Spaniard fought back to win the contest.

José Morgado @josemorgado Diego Schwartzman comes back from 0-3 and 3 BPs to 0-4 and beats Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 to reach the 2nd round in Montreal.



R1 finally over. Diego Schwartzman comes back from 0-3 and 3 BPs to 0-4 and beats Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 to reach the 2nd round in Montreal.R1 finally over. https://t.co/yJfasuZasJ

The World No. 36 has also struggled to get past the second round at all three Grand Slams this year and will be looking forward to making a deep run at the Cincinnati Open before moving on to the US Open.

Nick Kyrgios vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Head to head

Nick and Alejandro have never played each other on the ATP tour to date, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Nick Kyrgios vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Odds

Nick Kyrgios vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina prediction

Kyrgios has a big serve which puts him in an advantageous position over most opponents. He is currently playing the best tennis of his career and his focus lately has been on making deep runs at tournaments ahead of the US Open.

Davidovich Fokina's gamestyle is well suited for the claycourts. He likes to engage in long rallies and switch from defence to offence with great groundstrokes, with his sublime backhand often proving to be game-changing.

With the form he is in, Kyrgios has the upperhand and should come out on top.

Pick: Kyrgios to win in straight sets

