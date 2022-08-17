Cincinnati 2022: Nick Kyrgios vs Taylor Fritz preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Western and Southern Open

Match Details

Fixtures: Nick Kyrgios vs Taylor Fritz

Date: August 17, 2022

Tournament: Cincinnati Open 2022

Round: Second Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Cincinnati, Ohio, USA

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $6,280,880.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sport18.

Nick Kyrgios vs Taylor Fritz preview

Fritz at the Western & Southern Open

Nick Kyrgios will square off against 11th-seed Taylor Fritz in the second round of the 2022 Cincinnati Open on Wednesday.

Kyrgios has been in excellent form this season, winning 31 matches and losing eight so far. After reaching the title clash at Wimbledon, his maiden Grand Slam final, he won both the singles and doubles titles at the Citi Open. He entered Cincinnati on the back of a quarterfinal finish at the Canadian Open last week.

The Aussie registered a 7-5, 6-4 victory over Davidovich Fokina in the first round, hitting 10 aces.

World No. 13 Fritz is also in fine form this year. He reached the quarterfinals at the Australian Open and went on to win his first Masters 1000 title at Indian Wells, where he defeated Rafael Nadal in the final. He continued his upward trajectory, winning a second title at Eastbourne and reaching the quarterfinals at Wimbledon.

He comes straight from playing in the Canadian Open, where he lost in the round of 16 to Dan Evans. Fritz had a smooth victory in the first round in Cincinnati over Sebastian Baez 6-1, 6-1.

Nick Kyrgios vs Taylor Fritz head-to-head

Both players are yet to meet on court and their head-to-head stands at 0-0. The winner of the match will face either Andrey Rublev or Fabio Fognini in the third round.

Nick Kyrgios vs Taylor Fritz odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Nick Kyrgios -160 -1.5 (-125) -130 (over) Taylor Fritz +125 +1.5 (-110) -110 (under)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Nick Kyrgios vs Taylor Fritz prediction

This is a much anticipated clash between the two players. Both players are at the top of their game and fans are likely to witness some fine tennis.

Kyrgios has a stellar serve that is one of the best on the tour right now. Fritz will have to look for opportunities to break early on before Kyrgios has a chance to settle and belt out aces. He has excellent control over the ball and can place the ball across the court really well, regularly hitting drop shots and slices to change the rhythm of the game.

Fritz's groundstrokes are powerful and his aggression on the court is more controlled. Kyrgios would have to pace himself and not let Fritz get control of play on the court.

Fritz will rely on his powerful, flat forehand for a chance to come out as the winner but will have to keep his movement and backhand in top shape to counter Kyrgios' onslaught of drop shots and serve off his weaker side. If Kyrgios keeps up his run of form, he'll be the favorite to win their second-round encounter.

Pick: Kyrgios to win in three sets

