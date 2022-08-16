Cincinnati 2022: Ons Jabeur vs Catherine McNally preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Western & Southern Open

Match Details

Fixtures: Ons Jabeur vs Catherine McNally

Date: August 17, 2022

Tournament: Cincinnati Open 2022

Round: Second Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Cincinnati, Ohio, United States

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $2,527,250

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Rogers Sportsnet, TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Ons Jabeur vs Catherine McNally preview

Jabeur in action at the 2022 Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic.

Ons Jabeur is all set to take on Catherine McNally in the second round of the 2022 Cincinnati Open on Wednesday.

Fifth-seeded Jabeur has had an exciting season so far. The 2022 Wimbledon finalist has also reached the finals of the Italian Open and won the Madrid Open this year. She returns to action in Ohio after injury forced her withdrawal from last week's Canadian Open.

The match against McNally is the Tunisian's first in Cincinnati this year after she received a first-round bye.

Katherine McNally in action at the 2022 Rothesay Classic Birmingham

Catherine, or Kat McNally as she is fondly called by her fans, is the wild card entry in the Cincinnati draw. She shot to fame thanks to her partnership with Coco Gauff, with the duo having had quite some success in the doubles.

Her singles career, however, is yet to take off. She has made early exits at almost all the events she has participated in this year. The American entered the Cincinnati second round with a 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(2) defeat of Aliaksandra Sasnovich, where she hit six aces and won 65% on her first serve.

Ons Jabeur vs Catherine McNally head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two players stands at 2-0 in Jabeur's favor. They last met in the Round of 32 in Birmingham earlier this year, where the Tunisian won 6-4, 6-2.

Ons Jabeur vs Catherine McNally odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Matches (Over and Under) Ons Jabeur +475 -5.5 (-135) -110 (over) Katherine McNally -750 +5.5 (-105) -130(under)

(Odds sourced from betmgm)

Ons Jabeur vs Catherine McNally prediction

Jabeur is the stronger and more experienced player between the two. However, her fitness could be a concern after she pulled out of the Canadian Open recently due to an injury.

The Tunisian has a varied game and is particularly good at drop shots, which would call for her opponent to be quick and cover the court to stand a chance of winning the contest.

McNally is not completely inexperienced. While she may not have played as many singles matches as Jabeur, she has the experience of playing in big arenas. She is aggressive on the court and also has a varied game. She often likes to attack her opponent by coming to the net.

Jabeur is the stronger of the two players and should progress to the next round without much trouble.

Pick: Jabeur to win in straight sets.

Edited by Anirudh