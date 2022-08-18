Cincinnati 2022: Ons Jabeur vs Petra Kvitova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Western & Southern Open

Match Details

Fixtures: Ons Jabeur vs Petra Kvitova

Date: August 18, 2022

Tournament: Cincinnati Open 2022

Round: Third Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Cincinnati, Ohio, United States

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $2,527,250

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Rogers Sportsnet, TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Ons Jabeur vs Petra Kvitova preview

Kvitova in action at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

Fifth-seeded Ons Jabeur will square off against Petra Kvitova in the third round of the 2022 Cincinnati Open on Thursday.

Kvitova has had an up-and-down season so far, with a quarterfinal finish at the Dubai Tennis Championship and the Miami Open her most notable results. She entered Cincinnati after making a first-round exit at the Canadian Open.

The Czech is slowly picking up pace in Cincinnati. After a hard fought three-set victory in the first round against Jil Teichmann, she registered a comfortable 6-2, 6-3 win over Sorana Cirstea in the second round.

Jabeur has returned to action in Cincinnati after injury forced her withdrawal from the Canadian Open last week. After receiving a first-round bye, she locked horns with Catherine McNally in the second round, where she emerged victorious 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(7). The Wimbledon finalist hit 6 aces and won 62% on her first serve. The win also dispelled any fitness concerns surrounding her.

Ons Jabeur vs Petra Kvitova head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two players stands at 3-1 in Kvitova's favor. They last met earlier this year in Sydney, where the Tunisian won 6-4, 6-4.

Ons Jabeur vs Petra Kvitova odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Petra Kvitova -105 +0.5 (-115) -120 (over) Ons Jabeur -120 -0.5 (-115) -115 (under)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Ons Jabeur vs Petra Kvitova prediction

Jabeur has been in fine form this year, playing some of the best tennis of her career. If her injury has not broken her momentum, she could be a strong contender for the title. Her strength lies in her slice and drop shots.

Kvitova, on the other hand, is a baseliner and will have to be prepared to come up to the net quite often. The Tunisian has a varied game and can rountinely hit unexpected shots at her opponents.

The Czech player has an attacking game that can overwhelm her opponents. She has a powerful serve that she uses to set up her strong ground strokes. Jabeur would have to be ready for her left-handed opponent's hard-hitting serve that would play directly into her backhand.

That said, Jabeur is currently the better player and should sail through to the next round with ease.

Pick: Jabeur to win in straight sets

Edited by Anirudh