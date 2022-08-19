Cincinnati 2022: Petra Kvitova vs Ajla Tomljanovic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Western & Southern Open

Match Details

Fixture: Petra Kvitova vs Ajla Tomljanovic

Date: August 17, 2022

Tournament: Cincinnati Open 2022

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Cincinnati, Ohio, United States

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $2,527,250

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Rogers Sportsnet, TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Petra Kvitova vs Ajla Tomljanovic preview

Two-time former semifinalist Petra Kvitova will take on Ajla Tomljanovic in an exciting last-eight encounter at the 2022 Western & Southern Open

Playing in a record 11th edition here in Cincinnati, Kvitova found some of her best tennis when she really needed it. The Czech, who survived a match point in her opener against Jil Teichmann, took out fifth seed Ons Jabeur in her last match to make it to the quarterfinals.

Kvitova made a quick start before facing some resistance from the Tunisian, who managed to level the match in the second set. The southpaw, however, upped the ante in the decider, closing out a mercurial 6-1, 4-6, 6-0 win.

Tomljanovic beat Verobika Kudermetova in her last match.

Tomljanovic, meanwhile, continued the trend of scoring hard-fought wins — posting a fourth consecutive three-set win in the tournament. She prevailed 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-3 over Veronika Kudermetova.

The Aussie has spent a significant amount of time on the courts in Cincinnati, having beaten the likes of Paula Badosa and Taylor Townsend in marathon contests. Having also played two matches in the qualification rounds, Tomljanovic would have aclimatised well to the court conditions.

Petra Kvitova vs Ajla Tomljanovic head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between Petra Kvitivoa and Ajla Tomljanovic, so their current head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Petra Kvitova vs Ajla Tomljanovic odds

Petra Kvitova vs Ajla Tomljanovic prediction

Kvitova will look to match her best performance here in Cincinnati.

With both Kvitova and Tomljanovic playing some good tennis over the week in Cincinnati, fans can expect a solid match in the quarterfinals.

However, Kvitova's ability to problem solve and find a way to get over the line even when she is not finding her range on her groundstrokes would have given her a lot of confidence. The Czech player will still need to be wary of her opponent's dogged game.

Tomljanovic is a great scrambler and will try and get as many balls back as she can, looking to frustrate her opponent into overpressing. She also possesses a few weapons of her own, especially off the backhand, and will take her chances on that wing.

That said, Kvitova remains the more powerful player off the ground. The Czech has used her serve to great advantage of late and if she can continue doing the same, Kvitova should progress into the semifinals.

