Cincinnati 2022 Final: Petra Kvitova vs Caroline Garcia preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Western & Southern Open

Match Details

Fixture: Petra Kvitova vs Caroline Garcia

Date: August 21, 2022

Tournament: Cincinnati Open 2022

Round: Final

Venue: Cincinnati, Ohio, United States

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $2,527,250

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Rogers Sportsnet, TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Petra Kvitova vs Caroline Garcia preview

Petra Kvitova will take on Caroline Garcia in the summit clash of the 2022 Western & Southern Open on Sunday, with both players having returned to a WTA 1000 final after a considerable gap.

First into the final, Kvitova surived another epic in the semifinal — coming back after dropping the opening set against home hope Madison Keys to eventually prevail 6-7(6), 6-4, 6-3 in over two hours. The Czech player was one point away from going out in the first round against Jil Teichmann, but has since surged into form and will now be playing in an impressive 40th singles final.

Kvitova, who came into the tournament with a modest 17-15 win-loss record for the season — but had a title to show for in Eastbourne — holds a terrific record in tournament finals as she looks to capture a 30th career title. Only Serena and Venus Williams have more trophies among the active lot.

Garcia beat Aryna Sabalenka in a tropsy-turvy semifinal

Garcia, meanwhile, added Aryna Sabalenka's name to the list of upsets that she has successfully orchestrated this week. Having already taken out the likes of other top-10 players in Maria Sakkari and Jessica Pegula, the Frenchwoman never looked too troubled by her opponent's big-hitting. She took the match, which saw multiple rain delays, in three sets.

The win extends Garcia's superb run of late, with the former top-10 player reaching a third final in her last seven tournaments. She has won both the previous two and 23 of her 32 match wins this season have come in these seven tournaments.

Petra Kvitova vs Caroline Garcia head-to-head

Petra Kvitova leads Caroline Garcia in their current head-to-head by a 5-3 margin. The Czech took the duo's last two meetings, winning in straight sets twice in 2019.

wta @WTA



Who will lift the A new champion will be crowned 🤩Who will lift the @CincyTennis trophy? A new champion will be crowned 🤩Who will lift the @CincyTennis trophy? https://t.co/USbldvQbTH

Petra Kvitova vs Caroline Garcia odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Petra Kvitova -125 -0.5 (-125) Over 21.5 (-125) Caroline Garcia +105 +0.5 (-110) Under 21.5 (-110)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Petra Kvitova vs Caroline Garcia prediction

Kvitova's serve and forehand have been massive weapons for her this week

Petra Kvitova's power-packed game has come alive on the Cincinnati hardcourts, despite the humid conditions not being her favorite. Lighter balls and big-hitting opponents, however, have played into the Czech's wheelhouse.

Well rested after her grasscourt season, Kvitova looks to have finally put her recurring wrist injury issues and serving woes to rest. She has conjured big deliveries and equally powerful forehands in key moments to keep her opponents at bay and will need all her firepower heading into Sunday's final against Garcia.

The Frenchwoman, much like Kvitova, enjoys taking the ball early and being the aggressor. Her court position on return of late has been eye-catching as she has repeatedly dispatched second serves for winner — basically taking them as half volleys.

Both women have posted solid numbers behind serve all week, but Kvitova holds just a slight edge when missing the first delivery. The Czech also has way more experience in playing the big finals than her opponent and despite her own doubts regarding match fitness, she has held up well in some of her longer contests.

With two of the best ball strikers taking to the court on Sunday, fans can expect a cracking display of first strike tennis. Kvitova's level of experience and lefty serve, however, should make her the favorite to walk away with the trophy.

Pick: Kvitova to win in three sets

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala