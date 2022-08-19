Cincinnati 2022: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs John Isner preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Western & Southern Open

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs John Isner

Date: August 19, 2022

Tournament: Cincinnati Open 2022

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Cincinnati, United States

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $6,280,880

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | Australian – beIN Sports

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs John Isner preview

Fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will square off against John Isner in the quarterfinals of the Cincinnati Open on Friday.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



is THAT special



#RolexMCMasters The first player outside of the Big 4 to defend a Masters 1000 title since Juan Carlos Ferrero in 2002-2003 Monte-Carlo... @steftsitsipas is THAT special The first player outside of the Big 4 to defend a Masters 1000 title since Juan Carlos Ferrero in 2002-2003 Monte-Carlo...@steftsitsipas is THAT special 👑#RolexMCMasters https://t.co/QrgBzYvWMD

Tsitsipas is having a decent year but his inconsistencies have halted him from reaching greater heights. The Greek, who started the year off as the World No. 4, recently fell to No. 7.

The 24-year-old began the season reaching the semifinals of the Australian Open, but was seen off by his long-time rival Daniil Medvedev in four sets 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-4, 6-1. He was the runner-up at ATP Rotterdam and the Italian Open, but went a step further at the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Mallorca Open, where he downed Spaniards Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-3, 7-6 (3) and Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (2) respectively, to clinch the titles.

The Greek made it to the semifinals of the Mexican Open and the Madrid Open, while also making the quarterfinals of the Barcelona Open and the Stuttgart Open.

Western & Southern Open @CincyTennis



defeats Schwartzman on hardcourt for the first time 6-3, 6-3 and books a spot in the final eight



#CincyTennis @steftsitsipas defeats Schwartzman on hardcourt for the first time 6-3, 6-3 and books a spot in the final eight 💪💪💪@steftsitsipas defeats Schwartzman on hardcourt for the first time 6-3, 6-3 and books a spot in the final eight#CincyTennis https://t.co/W6hwhuKkRw

Tsitsipas entered Cincinnati on the back of a shock defeat to Jack Draper in his opening match of the Canadian Open in Montreal. He registered a comfortable 6-3, 6-4 win against Filip Krajinovic to get his Cincinnati Open campaign underway. In the third round, he got the better of 13th seed Diego Schwartzman in straight sets 6-3, 6-3.

Isner hasn’t won a title this year, but has reached the final of ATP Houston, the semifinals of the Dallas Open and Hall of Fame Open. He also made the quarterfinals of the Atlanta Open.

The American has hung by a thread in each of his encounters in Cincinnati. He edged past Benjamin Bonzi 7-6 (11), 3-6, 7-6 (4) in the first round before facing his doubles partner Hubert Hurkacz next, who was ousted 7-6 (5), 6-7 (5), 6-2. The 37-year-old's latest hurdle was countryman Sebastian Korda, who was beaten 7-6 (3), 1-6, 7-6 (4).

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs John Isner head-to-head

Tsitsipas leads Isner 4-2 in their head-to-head. The former World No. 3 has been victorious over the veteran in all their latest encounters at the 2021 French Open, 2021 Mexican Open, 2020 Cincinnati Open and 2019 Beijing Open. The American had previously defeated the youngster at the 2018 Wimbledon and 2017 Shanghai Masters.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs John Isner odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Stefanos Tsitsipas -300 John Isner +240

(All odds are sourced from bet365)

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs John Isner prediction

Tsitsipas has won the previous four encounters between the duo

Isner is the 2013 finalist and the 2017 semifinalist at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, while Tsitsipas has reached the semifinals in his last two showings in 2020 and 2021.

Tsitsipas will enter the encounter as the favorite. He will want to reach a hat-trick of semifinals here. He has great court coverage and can play at the net as well as the baseline. The Greek generates a topspin on both his forehand and his one-handed backhand.

The 24-year-old is a decent server but won’t compare to his American opponent in this area. Isner will expectedly earn free points off of his ruthless serve. The 37-year-old, however, may not be able to hold up to the tricky returns from Tsitsipas, and many find his undoing this time around.

Pick: Tsitsipas to win in straight sets.

Edited by Anirudh