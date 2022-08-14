Cincinnati 2022: Taylor Fritz vs Sebastian Baez preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Western & Southern Open

Match Details
Fixture: (11) Taylor Fritz vs Sebastian Baez
Date: August 15, 2022
Tournament: Western & Southern Open 2022
Round: First Round (Round of 64)
Venue: Mason, Ohio
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize money: $6,280,880
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sport18
Taylor Fritz vs Sebastian Baez preview
Eleventh seed Taylor Fritz will take on Sebastian Baez in the first round of the Cincinnati Open on Monday.
Fritz is having the season of his career. Having started the year with a quarterfinal defeat to Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Australian Open, he suffered a brief dip in form. However, he quickly regained his mojo and won his first-ever Masters 1000 title at Indian Wells. The American cruised past Andrey Rublev and Rafael Nadal en route to the title.
Fritz made the quarterfinals at Monte Carlo, but was ousted by Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3. The 24-year-old then lost in the second round at Roland Garros.
Fritz started the grass season poorly but stormed back into form by winning the Eastbourne International. He beat Maxime Cressy, 6-2, 6-7(4), 7-6(5) in the final. He then made a deep run at Wimbledon before being defeated by Nadal in a five-set thriller.
Sebastian Baez has had an impressive season so far. He started the year ranked No. 99 and now stands at No. 32, with a career-high ranking of 31. The 21-year-old won the first title of his career at the Estoril Open, beating the likes of Marin Cilic, Richard Gasquet and Frances Tiafoe.
Baez also made the final of the Swedish Open but lost out to his countryman Francisco Cerundolo, 7-6(4), 6-2.
Since then, however, the Argentine has suffered a dip in form and has failed to get past the opening round in each of his four subsequent tournaments.
Taylor Fritz vs Sebastian Baez head-to-head
The pair are yet to face each other, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.
Taylor Fritz vs Sebastian Baez odds
(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Taylor Fritz vs Sebastian Baez prediction
Fritz will be the favorite to win this encounter. The lanky American is known for his attacking style. He possesses a powerful, accurate serve and solid forehand. An area in which Fritz has improved significantly of late is his movement around the court.
Baez, despite having a good season so far, has not fared well on hardcourt. With a win percentage of just 25%, the Argentine will need to step up his game to trouble Fritz. Baez doesn't possess the biggest serve but has a solid all-round game. He will try to make Fritz work hard for every point.
The match could end up going the distance, but Fritz will be confident of coming through in the end.
Pick: Fritz in three