Cincinnati 2022: Tommy Paul vs Jenson Brooksby preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Western & Southern Open

Fixture: Tommy Paul vs Jenson Brooksby

Date: August 15, 2022

Tournament: Cincinnati Open 2022

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Venue: Cincinnati, United States

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $6,280,880

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | Australian – beIN Sports

Tommy Paul vs Jenson Brooksby preview

Compatriots Tommy Paul and Jenson Brooksby will square off in the first round of the 2022 Cincinnati Open on Monday.

Paul’s success on the tennis courts this season has gone unnoticed until recently. In the second round of the ongoing Canadian Open, the American pulled off a major upset against World No. 4 Carlos Alcaraz to subdue him 6-7 (4), 7-6 (7), 6-3. Along the way, he also saved a match point in the second set.

Paul has made deep runs in numerous tournaments in 2022. He made it to the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International 1, Adelaide International 2, the Mexican Open, the Queen’s Club Championships, the Eastbourne International, the Atlanta Open and most recently, the Canadian Open. He was also a part of the final four at the Delray Beach Open.

Overall, he has registered 28 wins against 20 losses so far this year. Owing to his success, Paul will see himself at a career-high ranking of World No. 31 when the rankings are refreshed this Monday.

Jenson Brooksby, meanwhile, has had a decent season. The young American has 19 victories and 15 losses to his name so far at the ATP level. Brooksby started his season with a final showdown against fellow American Reilly Opelka at the Dallas Open but came up short 6-7 (5), 6-7 (3).

After his stint in Dallas, the 21-year-old reached the fourth round of Indian Wells and the Miami Open, but later incurred losses in the preliminary stages of numerous tournaments.

Brooksby recently found success at the Atlanta Open, where he reached the final but was outclassed by Australian Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-3 to win the title. Most recently, the American fell in the second round of the Canadian Open against Roberto Bautista Agut, losing 7-5, 6-1.

Tommy Paul vs Jenson Brooksby head-to-head

The two Americans are yet to compete against each other and their head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Tommy Paul vs Jenson Brooksby odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Tommy Paul -138 -1.5 (-120) Over 22.5 (-125) Jenson Brooksby +110 +1.5 (-120) Under 22.5 (-110)

(All odds are sourced from bet365)

Tommy Paul vs Jenson Brooksby prediction

Paul can move smoothly all around the court and get most balls back into play

Paul has a great ability to put his opponents in precarious situations, owing to his smart mix of shots. He can move smoothly all around the court and get most balls back into play. The 25-year-old also profits off of his powerful forehand, using it to hit winners on both ends of the court.

Brooksby, meanwhile, is often described as a defensive baseliner. He employs great counterpunching skills to prolong rallies and wear out his opponents. He has an unorthodox playing style and constantly keeps his opposition on the move, sowing doubts into their minds every step of the way.

This will be an entertaining encounter between the American duo and one can expect long rallies with exciting shots. Paul will be at an advantage due to his advanced net play and recent form, and should be the favorite to get past the first round.

Pick: Tommy Paul to win in three sets.

