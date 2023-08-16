Cincinnati 2023: Aryna Sabalenka vs Ann Li preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Western & Southern Open

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Aryna Sabalenka vs Ann Li

Tournament: Western & Southern Open 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Date: August 17, 2023

Venue: Cincinnati, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $2,788,468

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv

Aryna Sabalenka vs Ann Li preview

Dubai Duty Free Tennis - Day Four

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka will take on Ann Li in the second round of the Western and Southern Open on Wednesday. The Belarusian has had an amazing season so far, chalking up 41 wins from 50 matches and title-winning runs at the Australian Open, Madrid Open and Adelaide International. She also reached the semifinals at the French Open and Wimbledon.

The 25-year-old will enter Cincinnati on the back of a second-round exit at the National Bank Open. She began her campaign in Montreal with a solid win over Petra Martic but eventually fell prey to Liudmila Samsonova in a thrilling three-set contest. The Russian outfoxed Sabalenka 7-6(2), 4-6, 6-3.

Day Three: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

On the other hand, Ann Li has amassed 25 wins from 42 matches so far this season, including a runner-up finish at the ITF W100 Bonita Springs. She also reached the quarterfinals at the Open Internacional de Valencia.

Arriving in Cincinnati following an early departure from Wimbledon, the American seemed to have regained her peak performance on the hardcourt. Her journey began with impressive victories over Lauren Davis and French veteran Alize Cornet, earning her a spot in the main draw.

In the second round, Li continued her winning streak by defeating Magda Linette in a three-set match, prevailing 0-6, 7-6(5), 6-2 after two hours and 16 minutes of play.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Ann Li head-to-head

Sabalenka leads the head-to-head against Li 1-0. She defeated her most recently at the 2021 Australian Open.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Ann Li odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Aryna Sabalenka -900 -1.5(-250) Under 18.5(+100) Ann Li +525 +1.5(+175) Over 18.5(-140)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Ann Li prediction

OLY—One Year Out-Russian Athletes

With both players displaying impressive performances this season, the match promises to be a captivating showdown on the hardcourts of Cincinnati.

Sabalenka, the second seed, enters the match as a seasoned competitor with a standout season record of 41 wins out of 50 matches. With strong groundstrokes and a fierce serve, her aggressive playing style could pose a significant challenge to her opponent.

On the other side of the net, Ann Li has shown steady progress with 25 wins out of 42 matches this season. Known for her consistency and tactical acumen, Li has demonstrated her ability to outmaneuver opponents. Her resurgence during the Western and Southern Open, following an early exit from Wimbledon, showcases her adaptability and determination.

The key to this clash lies in the strategic execution of their skill sets. Sabalenka's power play and aggressive approach might put Li on the defensive, requiring the latter to rely on her court awareness and counterpunching abilities.

While both players possess distinct strengths, the tie will be tilted towards Sabalenka due to her experience at the highest level and recent successes. The head-to-head record also leans in her favor and she'll be eager to maintain her unbeaten streak against Li. The Belarusian should be able to pass this tricky test and start to build some momentum ahead of the US Open Championships.

Pick: Sabalenka to win in straight sets.