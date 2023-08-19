Cincinnati 2023: Aryna Sabalenka vs Karolina Muchova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Western & Southern Open

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Aryna Sabalenka vs Karolina Muchova

Date: August 19, 2023

Tournament: Western & Southern Open 2023

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Cincinnati, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $2,788,468

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv

Aryna Sabalenka vs Karolina Muchova preview

Aryna Sabalenka lost to Karolina Muchova in the semifinals of Roland Garros earlier this year

Aryna Sabalenka will have revenge on her mind when she takes on World No. 17 Karolina Muchova for a place in the championship match in Cincinnati.

The World No. 2 lost to Muchova in a three-set semifinal match at this year's Roland Garros. She even held match points on her Czech opponent's serve at 5-3 in the decider, which the latter saved with some gutsy play. She was subsequently broken twice in her own service games, losing the match 7-6(5), 6-7(5), 7-5.

Sabalenka, who won her maiden Grand Slam title in Melbourne this year, fell at the semifinal hurdle once again at Wimbledon, being denied in yet another three-set classic against sixth-seeded Ons Jabeur.

Although the Belarusian was upset early by Liudmila Samsonova last week in Montreal, she has found a rich vein of form at this week's Cincinnati Open. She defeated both Wimbledon finalist Jabeur and World No. 13 Daria Kasatkina in commanding fashion to reach the last four at the WTA 1000 tournament.

Her opponent, Karolina Muchova, has also had a great week in Cincinnati. The Czech embarked on a giant-killing run this week, defeating World No. 8 Maria Sakkari and World No. 19 Beatriz Haddad Maia en route to the quarterfinals.

In her last-eight match, she was leading her compatriot Marie Bouzkova 3-0 before the latter was forced to retire due to a right thigh injury.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Karolina Muchova head-to-head

The head-to-head between Aryna Sabalenka and Karolina Muchova currently stands at 1-1. While the World No. 2 lost to Muchova at Roland Garros, she had defeated the Czech in straight sets en route to her 2019 WTA Elite Trophy triumph in Zhuhai.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Karolina Muchova odds

Aryna Sabalenka vs Karolina Muchova prediction

Karolina Muchova hits a forehand at the 2023 Cincinnati Open

Sabalenka's game is built around striking the ball hard and flat. The Belarusian also has a big serve, is dynamic on her feet, and is well-known for the intensity that she brings to the court.

Sabalenka has even cut down on her unforced errors over the last year, making her low-margin game very dangerous. Muchova, on the other hand, doesn't have her 6'0" opponent's easy power but has very precise groundstrokes that help her play some aggressive tennis herself.

Muchova also has a brilliant slice, which she uses to disrupt the pace of the baseline rallies. Having said that, her service is relatively underpowered. The Belarusian, in that regard, could end up securing an early edge in the match as she likes to return her opponents' serves with depth and power.

All in all, tennis fans will most likely be treated to a high-quality affair between the two attackers once again.

Pick: Sabalenka in three sets