Fixture: (15) Borna Coric vs Hubert Hurkacz

Tournament: Cincinnati Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 32)

Date: August 17, 2023

Venue: Cincinnati, USA

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $6,600,000

Live telecast:- USA: Tennis Channel | UK: Amazon Prime | Australia: beIN Sports | Canada: TSN | India: SONY LIV

Borna Coric vs Hubert Hurkacz preview

Western & Southern Open - Day 2

Fifteenth-seed Borna Coric will take on Hubert Hurkacz in the second round of the Western and Southern Open on Wednesday.

The Croat has had a decent season so far, garnering 19 wins from 35 matches and semifinal runs at the Madrid Masters and the Los Cabos Open. He also reached the quarterfinals in Dubai and Rome.

The 26-year-old entered the ongoing event on the back of a first-round exit at the Canada Masters. However, he instantly made amends by securing a remarkable win over the talented American Sebastian Korda. Coric outplayed the youngster in straight sets, 7-6(5), 6-4 in the opening round.

Citi Open - Day 4

On the other hand, Hubert Hurkacz has chalked up 28 wins from 45 matches and a title-winning run at the Open 12 Provence in Marseille. He also reached the semifinals in Stuttgart and the quarterfinals in Dubai.

The Pole entered the tournament in Cincinnati on the back of a third-round exit at the Canada Masters. He began his campaign with a hard-fought win over Australian player Thanasi Kokkinakis 7-6(2), 3-6, 7-6(1). Hurkacz will be looking to make a deep run at the Western and Southern Open.

Borna Coric vs Hubert Hurkacz head-to-head

Coric leads the head-to-head against Hurkacz 3-1. He defeated the Pole most recently at the 2023 Madrid Open in straight sets.

Borna Coric vs Hubert Hurkacz odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Borna Coric +145 -1.5(+300) Under 23.5(-120) Hubert Hurkacz -190 +1.5(-500) Over 23.5(-115)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Borna Coric vs Hubert Hurkacz prediction

Western & Southern Open - Day 2

Borna Coric and Hubert Hurkacz are set to battle it out in the second round of the Cincinnati Open. With their distinctive playing styles and recent performances, this match holds the potential for an exhilarating showdown on the hardcourt of Cincinnati.

Fifteenth-seed Coric enters the contest with a well-rounded game, marked by solid groundstrokes and excellent defensive skills. These could pose a challenge for his opponent.

On the other side, Hubert Hurkacz arrives with a formidable serve and a powerful baseline game. The Pole has showcased his ability to dictate points in the past. His aggressive approach is complemented by his ability to cover the court effectively.

The key to this encounter lies in how each player employs their strengths. Coric's defensive capabilities might force Hurkacz to be patient and construct points strategically. Hurkacz's powerful shots and attacking mindset, meanwhile, could put Coric on the backfoot and test his adaptability.

Considering their head-to-head record, with Coric leading 3-1, and his recent victory over Hurkacz at the 2023 Madrid Open, the Croat holds a slight advantage. His experience and familiarity with Hurkacz's game could prove crucial in determining the outcome.

Coric's ability to absorb pressure and counter-punch might give him the edge over Hubert Hurkacz's aggressive play. He stands poised to secure a hard-fought victory in what promises to be an end-to-end battle in Cincinnati.

Pick: Coric to win in three sets