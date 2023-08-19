Cincinnati 2023: Carlos Alcaraz vs Hubert Hurkacz preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Western & Southern Open

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs Hubert Hurkacz

Date: August 20, 2023

Tournament: Western & Southern Open 2023

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Cincinnati, US

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $6,600,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv

Carlos Alcaraz vs Hubert Hurkacz preview

Western & Southern Open - Day 6

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz will take on Hubert Hurkacz in the semifinals of the Western and Southern Open on Sunday, August 20.

The Spaniard has been in sensational form this season, garnering 52 wins from 57 matches and title-winning runs at the Wimbledon Championships, Indian Wells Masters, Argentina Open, Barcelona Open, Madrid Masters, and the Queen's Club Championships. He also secured a runner-up finish in Rio De Janeiro.

Alcaraz entered Cincinnati on the back of a quarterfinal run at the Canada Masters. He began his campaign with a hard-fought win over Jordan Thompson and then outplayed the likes of Tommy Paul and Max Purcell on his way to the last four. The 20-year-old overpowered the in-form qualifier Purcell in an absorbing three-set contest 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Western & Southern Open - Day 6

On the other hand, Hubert Hurkacz has chalked up 31 wins from 48 matches and a title-winning run at the Open 13 Provence in Marseille. He also reached the semifinal at the Stuttgart Open and the fourth round at the Wimbledon Championships.

The Pole entered Cincinnati on the back of a third-round finish at the Canada Masters. He began his campaign with an arduous win over Thanasi Kokkinakis and then defeated the likes of Borna Coric, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Alexei Popyrin en route to the last four. Hurkacz outfoxed the talented Australian Popyrin in straight sets 6-1, 7-6(8).

Carlos Alcaraz vs Hubert Hurkacz head-to-head

Alcaraz leads the head-to-head against Hurkacz 2-0. He defeated the Pole most recently at the 2023 Canada Masters in a close three-set tie.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Hubert Hurkacz odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Carlos Alcaraz -250 +1.5(-700) Over 21.5 (-175) Hubert Hurkacz +200 -1.5(+400) Under 21.5 (+125)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Hubert Hurkacz prediction

Western & Southern Open - Day 6

In a highly anticipated semifinal showdown at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati, top seed Carlos Alcaraz and Hubert Hurkacz will battle it out for a spot in the final. With both players showcasing exceptional skills and determination throughout the tournament, tennis enthusiasts are in for a thrilling encounter.

Alcaraz, the Spanish sensation, has been in scintillating form this season. With title-winning performances at prestigious events such as Wimbledon, Indian Wells, and the Queen's Club Championships, he has proven his ability to excel on different surfaces. His aggressive baseline game, powerful groundstrokes, and relentless fighting spirit make him a formidable opponent.

On the other hand, Hurkacz, the talented Pole, has also had a commendable season. With a title-winning run at the Open 13 Provence and strong showings at the Stuttgart Open and Wimbledon, he has showcased his versatility and ability to compete against top players. His strong serve, solid baseline game, and ability to move opponents around the court will be key factors in his strategy against Alcaraz.

Alcaraz holds a 2-0 advantage over Hurkacz in their head-to-head battle but the Pole will be determined to turn the tables and secure a victory. Hurkacz's ability to mix up his shots, use his variety of spins, and resilience could pose a challenge for the Spaniard.

Considering their current form and respective skill sets, Alcaraz will be the favourite to win this semifinal clash. His relentless aggression, ability to dictate play, and recent success on the big stage give him the edge. Tennis fans can expect a high-quality encounter as these two rising stars battle it out for a place in the final of the Western and Southern Open. The Spaniard should be able to pass this stern test and stake his claim for the title.

Pick: Alcaraz to win in three sets.