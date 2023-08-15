Cincinnati 2023: Caroline Garcia vs Sloane Stephens preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Western & Southern Open

Match details

Fixture: (6) Caroline Garcia vs Sloane Stephens

Tournament: Western & Southern Open 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Cincinnati, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $2,788,468

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Caroline Garcia vs Sloane Stephens preview

Caroline Garcia at the 2023 Citi Open.

After a first-round bye, Caroline Garcia will commence her title defense against Sloane Stephens in the second round of the 2023 Western & Southern Open.

Garcia performed quite well during the early hardcourt phase of the year. She reached the quarterfinals in Adelaide and Doha, with a fourth-round finish at the Australian Open in between.

Garcia also reached a couple of finals, but lost those to Alycia Parks and Donna Vekic in Lyon and Monterrey respectively. Following a fourth-round exit from the Indian Wells Open, she bowed out of the Miami Open without winning a match. Her clay swing was rather underwhelming, but her results on grass were decent.

Garcia then participated in the Citi Open, but lost her opener against Marta Kostyuk in straight sets. Her Canadian Open campaign also concluded sans a victory. As such, she's now on a three-match losing streak.

Stephens faced Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the first round here. The American dropped her serve twice in the first set to trail 5-2. She then turned the tables on her opponent by bagging the next five games to snatch the set.

Stephens was in total control of the second set and raced to a 3-0 lead. She broke Cocciaretto's serve one last time in the final game of the match to win 7-5, 6-2.

Caroline Garcia vs Sloane Stephens head-to-head

Garcia leads Stephens 4-2 in the head-to-head. The latter won their previous encounter at the 2022 Guadalajara Open in two tight sets.

Caroline Garcia vs Sloane Stephens odds

Caroline Garcia vs Sloane Stephens prediction

Stephens at the 2023 Western & Southern Open.

Stephens looked dead in the water in the first set, but kicked things up a notch to change the course of the match completely. She started playing more aggressively and worked her forehand beautifully to win the match.

Garcia emerged triumphant in Cincinnati last year and even won the title as a qualifier. She became the first player to win a WTA 1000 title by coming through the qualifying rounds. While she arrived at the tournament in good form last year, it's a different story this time around.

Garcia's all-out aggressive play has hurt her by a fair margin in her last few matches. She has a winning record against Stephens, but the latter is a tough prospect to face early on. If the American plays some focused tennis like she did in the previous round, she could send the defending champion packing.

Pick: Sloane Stephens to win in three sets.