Cincinnati 2023: Daniil Medvedev vs Lorenzo Musetti preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Western & Southern Open

Match details

Fixture: (3) Daniil Medvedev vs Lorenzo Musetti

Date: August 16, 2023

Tournament: Western & Southern Open 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Cincinnati, US

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $6,600,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv

Daniil Medvedev vs Lorenzo Musetti preview

Medvedev at the 2023 Canadian Open.

World No. 3 Daniil Medvedev will square off against Lorenzo Musetti in the second round of the 2023 Western & Southern Open on Wednesday.

After a disappointing third-round exit from the Australian Open, Medvedev went on a tear as he claimed three titles in a row. His unbeaten run came to an end at the hands of Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the Indian Wells Masters. However, the Russian bounced back by winning the Miami Open.

Medvedev had a great clay swing by his usual standards and won the Italian Open as well, but crashed out of the French Open in the first round. He notched his best result at a Major this season by making the semifinals at Wimbledon but lost to Alcaraz yet again.

Medvedev reached the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open last week, where he lost to eventual finalist Alex de Minaur in straight sets. As the third seed in Cincinnati, he received a first-round bye.

Musetti was up against Dan Evans, who won the Citi Open a couple of weeks ago, in the first round. The Italian youngster proved to be too strong for the Brit as he broke his opponent's serve twice in each set to wrap up a 6-4, 6-3 victory.

Daniil Medvedev vs Lorenzo Musetti head-to-head

Medvedev leads Musetti 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at last week's Canadian Open in straight sets.

Daniil Medvedev vs Lorenzo Musetti odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Daniil Medvedev -500 +1.5 (-1400) Over 21.5 (+100) Lorenzo Musetti +333 -1.5 (+600) Under 21.5 (-140)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Daniil Medvedev vs Lorenzo Musetti prediction

Lorenzo Musetti at the 2023 Canadian Open.

Just a week after Medvedev ending his run in Toronto, Musetti has to deal with him once again. His second serve was attacked relentlessly by the Russian as he managed to win just 38% of points on it. Given his opponent's prowess at returning, the Italian will need to serve at an optimal level this time.

Medvedev attributed last week's loss to de Minaur in part to the conditions, particularly the new variety balls that are currently being utilized. Nevertheless, it didn't prove to be a hindrance for him against Musetti.

Medvedev is able to contend with Musetti's shotmaking quite well, usually gaining the upper hand in baseline duels. He's a relatively better server too but has been a bit inconsistent in that aspect this year. A former champion at the venue, the Russian will be favored to commence his quest for a second title here with a win.

Pick: Daniil Medvedev to win in straight sets.