Cincinnati 2023: Elina Svitolina vs Caroline Wozniacki preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Western & Southern Open

Match details

Fixture: Elina Svitolina vs (WC) Caroline Wozniacki

Tournament: Western & Southern Open 2023

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Venue: Cincinnati, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $2,788,468

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Elina Svitolina vs Caroline Wozniacki preview

Elina Svitolina at the 2023 Wimbledon.

Elina Svitolina and Caroline Wozniacki have been drawn to face each other in an exciting first round showdown at the 2023 Western & Southern Open.

Svitolina's comeback has been going rather smoothly. It took her some time to find her footing, but she claimed her first title just two months after her return to the tour at the Strasbourg International. The Ukrainian then also reached the quarterfinals of the French Open.

Svitolina improved upon her result in Paris by making it to the semifinals at Wimbledon. He run included wins over Venus Williams and World No. 1 Iga Swiatek. Her hardcourt swing resumed at the Citi Open, where she lost to Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals.

Svitolina then headed to Montreal for the Canadian Open. She took on former Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins in the first round, but lost to the American in straight sets.

After spending more than three years away from the sport, Wozniacki came out of retirement at the Canadian Open. Her first match was against Kimberly Birrell, which she won in straight sets. The Dane gave a good account of herself in her next match against Marketa Vondrousova, but went down in straight sets.

Elina Svitolina vs Caroline Wozniacki head-to-head

Svitolina leads Wozniacki 4-1 in the head-to-head. The Ukrainian won their previous encounter at the 2018 WTA Finals in three sets.

Elina Svitolina vs Caroline Wozniacki odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Elina Svitolina Caroline Wozniacki

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Elina Svitolina vs Caroline Wozniacki prediction

Caroline Wozniacki (L) at the 2023 Wimbledon.

Wozniacki looked to be pretty decent shape in the couple of matches she played at the Canadian Open. Her backhand is still quite sharp and while she's able to chase down plenty of balls, she looked a bit winded after doing the same. The Dane still needs some more time before getting used to the grind of the tour.

Svitolina's also in the midst of her own comeback, though she's got plenty of more matches under her belt by now. Even before her retirement, Wozniacki had a tough time dealing with the Ukrainian.

Both prefer to engage in a more defensive strategy, which has worked out more frequently for Svitolina. Wozniacki is still a bit raw and getting the better of an old nemesis so early in her comeback could prove to be a tall order for her. The Ukrainian is likely to extend her winning record against her old foe.

Pick: Elina Svitolina to win in straight sets.