Cincinnati 2023: Holger Rune vs Mackenzie McDonald preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Western & Southern Open

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Holger Rune vs Mackenzie McDonald

Tournament: Cincinnati Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 32)

Date: August 17, 2023

Venue: Cincinnati, USA

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $6,600,000

Live telecast:- USA: Tennis Channel | UK: Amazon Prime | Australia: beIN Sports | Canada: TSN | India: SONY LIV

Holger Rune vs Mackenzie McDonald preview

Holger Rune has had an impressive season so far, amassing 37 wins from 51 matches and a title-winning run at the Munich Open. He also secured runner-up finishes at the Monte Carlo Masters and the Rome Masters.

The Dane will enter Cincinnati on the back of a shock first-round exit at the Canada Masters. American qualifier Marcos Giron outlasted him in a three-set tie 6-2, 4-6, 6-3. Rune will be hoping to steady the ship and build some momentum at the Western and Southern Open.

Mackenzie McDonald has had an encouraging season so far, garnering 27 wins from 49 matches and semifinal runs at the Delray Beach Open and the Eastbourne International. He also reached the quarterfinals in Acapulco, Netherlends and most recently in Ontario, Canada.

The American put up a solid performance at the Canada Masters. He defeated the likes of Andrey Rublev and Milos Raonic en route to the last eight but eventually fell prey to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

McDonald began his campaign in Cincinnati with a convincing win over Yannick Hanfmann. He defeated the German in straight sets 7-5, 6-1.

Holger Rune vs Mackenzie McDonald head-to-head

Rune leads the head-to-head against McDonald 1-0. He defeated the American most recently at the 2023 Indian Wells.

Holger Rune vs Mackenzie McDonald odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Holger Rune -175 +1.5 (-450) Over 22.5 (-120) Mackenzie McDonald +135 -1.5 (280) Under 22.5 (-120)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Holger Rune vs Mackenzie McDonald prediction

Tennis enthusiasts will be gearing up to witness an intriguing showdown between Holger Rune and Mackenzie McDonald in the second round of the Western and Southern Open. With their contrasting playing styles and recent performances, this promises to be a captivating battle on the hardcourts.

Holger Rune has been a force to reckon with this season, accumulating an impressive 37 wins out of 51 matches. Despite a surprising early exit at the Canada Masters, Rune's strong baseline game and versatility on the court make him a formidable contender.

On the flip side, Mackenzie McDonald's season has been marked by resilience and consistency. With a tenacious attitude and well-rounded game, McDonald's tactical approach could test Rune's adaptability.

Rune's aggressive baseline shots and powerful serves might put McDonald on the defensive, requiring him to rely on his court coverage and counterpunching skills. McDonald's tactical precision and knack for constructing points might force Rune into extended rallies.

Considering their head-to-head record, with Rune leading 1-0, and his recent victory over McDonald at the 2023 Indian Wells, the Dane will enter the match with a slight edge. His familiarity with his opponent's game could prove beneficial in a closely contested battle.

In what promises to be a thrilling contest, Rune's versatile playing style and his past success against McDonald might just give him the upper hand. He stands poised to secure a hard-fought victory and make amends for his recent performance at the Canada Masters.

Pick: Rune to win in three sets.