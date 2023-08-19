Cincinnati 2023: Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Western & Southern Open

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (7) Coco Gauff

Date: August 19, 2023

Tournament: Western & Southern Open 2023

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Cincinnati, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $2,788,468

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv

Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff preview

Poland Tennis

Top seed Iga Swiatek will take on seventh seed Coco Gauff in the semifinals of the Western and Southern Open on Saturday.

The Pole has been in excellent form this season, chalking up 53 wins from 61 matches and title-winning runs at the French Open, Qatar Open, Stuttgart Open and most recently the Poland Open. She also secured runner-up finishes in Dubai and Madrid.

Swiatek entered Cincinnati on the back of a semifinal run at the National Bank Open. She began her campaign with a convincing win over Danielle Collins in the first round. She then outclassed the likes of Qinwen Zheng and Marketa Vondrousova en route to the last four.

Swiatek defeated the reigning Wimbledon champion Vondrousova in straight sets 7-6(3), 6-1.

CORRECTION Washington Tennis

Coco Gauff, on the other hand, has amassed 36 wins from 49 matches and title-winning runs at the Auckland Open and the Citi Open in Washington. She also reached the quarterfinals in Paris and the semifinals in Dubai and Eastbourne.

The American entered Cincinnati on the back of a last-eight finish at the National Bank Open. Gauff began her campaign cruising past Mayar Sheriff in the first round and then outfoxed the likes of Linda Noskova and Jasmine Paolini en route to the semifinal. She defeated Italian qualifier Paolini in straight sets 6-3, 6-2.

Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff head-to-head

Swiatek leads the head-to-head against Gauff 7-0. She defeated the American most recently at the 2023 French Open in straight sets.

Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Iga Swiatek -250 +1.5(-700) Over 20.5(-130) Coco Gauff +200 -1.5(+400) Under 20.5(-110)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff prediction

Poland Tennis

In a highly anticipated semifinal clash at the Western and Southern Open, top seed Iga Swiatek and seventh seed Coco Gauff are set to showcase their exceptional skills and battle for a spot in the final. With contrasting playing styles, this match promises to be a captivating encounter.

Swiatek, known for her aggressive baseline game, has been in sensational form this season. With a remarkable 53 wins from 61 matches and multiple title-winning runs, including the prestigious French Open, she has established herself as one of the top players on the WTA tour. Her powerful groundstrokes and ability to dictate play will be key weapons in her arsenal.

Gauff, a rising star in the tennis world, possesses a combination of athleticism, speed, and versatility. Her title-winning performances at the Auckland Open and the Citi Open in Washington prove her ability to compete at the highest level. The American's ability to absorb pressure and redirect pace, along with her strong defensive skills, will be crucial in countering Swiatek's aggressive game.

While Swiatek has dominated their head-to-head record with a perfect 7-0 scoreline, Gauff will be determined to break her winless streak and make a statement. She had decent chances to have a say during their last encounter at the French Open, but the youngster couldn't hold her nerve in crucial moments.

Considering their respective skill sets and tactical awareness, Swiatek will be the favorite to progress to the final. Her aggressive style of play, combined with her recent form and confidence, gives her the edge.

However, Gauff's resilience and ability to adapt to different game styles cannot be underestimated, and she has the potential to make this a fiercely contested match.

Pick: Swiatek to win in three sets.