Cincinnati 2023: Iga Swiatek vs Danielle Collins preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Western & Southern Open

Match details

Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (WC) Danielle Collins

Date: August 16, 2023

Tournament: Western & Southern Open 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Cincinnati, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $2,788,468

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Iga Swiatek vs Danielle Collins preview

Iga Swiatek at the 2023 Poland Open.

After a first-round bye, top seed Iga Swiatek will take on home favorite Danielle Collins in the second round of the 2023 Western & Southern Open on Wednesday.

Swiatek continues to dominate the tour, as she's yet to be unseated from the top of the rankings despite a constant threat from Aryna Sabalenka. The Pole's biggest triumph of the season came at the French Open, where she successfully defended her title to win her fourth Major trophy.

Swiatek also won the WTA 500 titles in Stuttgart and Doha, along with a WTA 250 title in her native Poland. She reached the finals in Madrid and Dubai as well, along with a maiden quarterfinal appearance at Wimbledon.

Swiatek made it to the semifinals at last week's Canadian Open, where she lost to eventual champion Jessica Pegula in three sets. She'll now aim to improve upon her previous best result in Cincinnati, which was a third round finish in 2022.

Collins faced 2021 French Open finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in her opener here. The American was off to a fast start as she raced to a 4-0 lead, but almost let the set slip out of her grasp as her opponent fought back to make it 4-3.

Collins then bagged the next couple of games to clinch the set. The second set was pretty one-sided as the American dropped just one game in it to win the match 6-3, 6-1.

Iga Swiatek vs Danielle Collins head-to-head

Swiatek leads Collins 3-1 in the head-to-head. The former won their previous encounter at last week's Canadian Open in three sets.

Iga Swiatek vs Danielle Collins odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Iga Swiatek -550 +1.5 (-1600) Over 19.5 (-135) Danielle Collins +350 -1.5 (+625) Under 19.5 (-105)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Iga Swiatek vs Danielle Collins prediction

Danielle Collins at the 2023 Citi Open.

Aside from a minor stumble halfway through the first set, Collins played pretty well to defeat Pavlyuchenkova. Her serve was a little wobbly, but her ground game carried her through.

Swiatek and Collins just faced off a few days ago at the Canadian Open. The World No. 1 dug deep to come out on top in three sets. The American has the game to hit her younger opponent off the court.

However, Collins will need to maintain the same intensity from start to finish and cannot afford any walkabouts. Swiatek upped her serving level to make it through their previous match. The Pole struggled by a fair margin in Canada, with three of her four matches going the distance.

Swiatek was far from her best last week, and her results in Cincinnati have been subpar compared to her achievements elsewhere. However, she's yet to exit a tournament without winning at least one match in it this year. Collins is a tough opponent to contend with, but the Pole is likely to find a way to handle her yet again.

Pick: Iga Swiatek to win in three sets.