Cincinnati 2023: Iga Swiatek vs Marketa Vondrousova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Western & Southern Open

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (10) Marketa Vondrousova

Tournament: Western & Southern Open

Round: Quarterfinals

Date: August 18, 2023

Venue: Cincinnati, USA

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $2,788,468

Live telecast:- USA: Tennis Channel | UK: Amazon Prime | Australia: beIN Sports | Canada: TSN | India: SONY LIV

Iga Swiatek vs Marketa Vondrousova preview

Iga Swiatek in action at the Poland Open

Top seed Iga Swiatek will face tenth seed Marketa Vondrousova in the quarterfinals of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

Swiatek received a bye to the second round of the WTA 1000 event by virtue of being one of the top eight seeds. She faced Danielle Collins in the second round, just a few days after beating her in the Canadian Open quarterfinals.

Swiatek thrashed the American 6-1, 6-0 to set up a Round of 16 clash against Qinwen Zheng. The Chinese started the match strongly by taking the first set 6-3 before the Pole dominated the second set and won 6-1 to force the match into a decider.

Swiatek found her groove and was just as dominant in the final set to win it by the same margin and book her place in the quarterfinals in Cincinnati.

Vondrousova faced compatriot Katerina Siniakova in the first round and beat her 7-5, 6-4. She then faced Anastasia Potapova and triumphed 6-4, 6-2 over her to set up a third-round clash against Sloane Stephens.

The Wimbledon champion made the first break in the opening set before the American broke back. She broke again before holding her serve to win 7-5 and take the lead in the match.

Vondrousova was formidable in the second set and broke Stephens' serve twice to win 6-3 and seal her place in the quarterfinals of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

Iga Swiatek vs Marketa Vondrousova head-to-head

Swiatek leads 1-0 in the head-to-head between the two, having beaten her 6-1, 6-2 in the first round of the 2020 French Open.

Iga Swiatek vs Marketa Vondrousova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Iga Swiatek -350 -1.5 (+140) Over 20.5 (-115) Marketa Vondrousova +260 +1.5 (-100) Under 20.5 (-120)

All odds are sourced from BETMGM.

Iga Swiatek vs Marketa Vondrousova prediction

Swiatek will enter the match as the favorite to win, but Vondrousova should not be written off because of her form over the past month or two.

The Pole has been pretty decent on her first serve, winning 49 out of 67 points so far. However, her second serve looks a little shaky considering she has won only 14 out of 40 points. Swiatek loves to play aggressively but her defensive skills are equally admirable, not to forget her mentality.

Vondrousova is yet to drop a set in Cincinnati so far this season and has been very strong on her first serve, winning 85 out of 110 points. Like Swiatek, the Czech's second serve has also been a little worrisome, claiming only 28 out of 68 points. Vondrousova's game can be hard for her opponents to counter, but composure will be key if she is to overcome Swiatek's intensity and mentality.

The Pole is in good touch at the moment but so is Vondrousova, and she is capable of causing an upset if she is at her best.

Pick: Vondrousova to win in three sets.