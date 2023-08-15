Cincinnati 2023: Jannik Sinner vs Dusan Lajovic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Western & Southern Open

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Jannik Sinner vs Dusan Lajovic [Q]

Tournament: Western & Southern Open 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Cincinnati, US

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $6,600,000

Jannik Sinner vs Dusan Lajovic preview

Jannik Sinner poses with the trophy at the 2023 Canadian Open

Jannik Sinner, who won his maiden ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Toronto last week, will take on Serbia's Dusan Lajovic in his opener at the Cincinnati Open.

Sinner has been in good form since the start of the 2023 season, having won two ATP titles this year (the second one coming at the 250-level tournament in Montpellier) while accumulating a 41-11 win-loss record on the tour. Although the 21-year-old slowed down a bit during the clay season, he hit a rich vein of form at Wimbledon as he reached the semifinals, where he succumbed to 23-time Major winner Novak Djokovic.

Sinner is now facing the prospect of having a rematch with Djokovic in Cincinnati, as he is projected to face him in the last eight. Provided the Italian wins, former Cincinnati Open champion Daniil Medvedev or the fast-rising Holger Rune will most likely face him for a spot in the final.

Dusan Lajovic, meanwhile, has had a mixed season that has been affected by injuries.

The Serb was in top form at the start of the season, recording two quarterfinal appearances at the claycourt events in Rio and Buenos Aires. He followed that up with a giant-killing run at his hometown in Belgrade, beating his countryman Djokovic and then World No. 6 Andrey Rublev en route to the Serbia Open title.

Misfortune struck soon after, though, as Lajovic was forced to retire in his first-round match at the 2023 French Open. Since then, he has lost four of his last five tour matches coming into Cincinnati.

However, the World No. 66 has had a reversal of fortunes this week, winning his first two qualifying matches and beating World No. 21 Francisco Cerundolo to reach the second round in Cincinnati.

Jannik Sinner vs Dusan Lajovic head-to-head

The second-round match in Dubai will be the first-ever career meeting between Jannik Sinner and Dusan Lajovic, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Jannik Sinner vs Dusan Lajovic odds

Jannik Sinner vs Dusan Lajovic prediction

The 21-year-old was in complete control during the summit clash at Toronto against first-time finalist Alex de Minaur. The 6'2" Italian won 73% of his first-serve points, hit 14 winners and didn't lose a single point at the net, dropping only five games to win the 2023 Canadian Open.

The new World No. 6 will be plenty keen to do the North American hardcourt double by reigning supreme at Cincinnati.

Dusan Lajovic prepares for a backhand

Dusan Lajovic doesn't quite have the same kind of firepower that Sinner does. But the Serb is solid from the baseline and possesses a technically sound one-handed backhand.

Lajovic will have to be proactive in the return games and try to take the ball early in order to disturb Sinner's rhythm. He will also need to make sure that his younger opponent doesn't get enough opportunities to pull him out wide with his big, swerving groundstrokes.

Having said that, Sinner has been creating some amazing width with his shots recently and has also improved his physical conditioning over the last year, which helps him survive longer rallies. He should most likely come away with the win in Cincinnati unless Lajovic brings something special to the table.

Pick: Jannik Sinner to win in straight sets.