Cincinnati 2023: Karolina Muchova vs Marie Bouzkova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Western & Southern Open

Match details

Fixture: Karolina Muchova vs Marie Bouzkova

Date: August 18, 2023

Tournament: Western & Southern Open 2023

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Cincinnati, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $2,788,468

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Karolina Muchova vs Marie Bouzkova preview

Karolina Muchova at the 2023 Western & Southern Open.

Karolina Muchova and Marie Bouzkova will face off in an all-Czech quarterfinal showdown at the 2023 Western & Southern Open on Friday.

Muchova needed three sets to get past Beatriz Haddad Maia and Petra Martic to reach the third round, where she was up against World No. 8 Maria Sakkari. The Czech raced to a 4-1 lead in the first set, but her opponent showed signs of a fightback by claiming two games in a row to make it 4-3.

Muchova nipped the comeback in the bud as she bagged the next couple of games to take the set. Sakkari then dug deep and raised her level to claim the second set.

However, Sakkari was unable to maintain the same intensity in the decider. Muchova snagged the decisive break in the fourth game of the set to go 3-1 up. She remained ahead until the end to win the match 6-3, 2-6, 6-3.

Bouzkova scored wins over Irina-Camelia Begu and Elise Mertens to make it to the third round. She faced World No. 3 Jessica Pegula, who won the Canadian Open last week, for a place in the last eight.

Bouzkova was off to a fast start as she jumped to a 4-0 lead in the first set. Pegula tried to get back into the match as she reeled off the next three games, but it wasn't enough.

Bouzkova managed to remain in front to capture the opener. The second set was completely one-sided, with the Czech dishing out a bagel to score an impressive 6-4, 6-0 victory.

Karolina Muchova vs Marie Bouzkova head-to-head

This will be the first WTA main draw encounter between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Karolina Muchova vs Marie Bouzkova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Karolina Muchova Marie Bouzkova

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Karolina Muchova vs Marie Bouzkova prediction

Marie Bouzkova at the 2023 Western & Southern Open.

Muchova was pushed to the limits once again but weathered the storm for her third straight three-set win this week. However, she looked to be in physical discomfort once again, which could possibly hamper her chances in the next round.

Bouzkova was hardly troubled by Pegula in the previous round. She has now reached her first WTA 1000 quarterfinal of the season. Both Czech players are quite crafty, and their tactics often put their opponents on the backfoot.

The two will try to do the same against each other, though Muchova has more power behind her groundstrokes, which gives her a slight edge. However, it all depends on how her body holds up after some grueling matches this week.

If Muchova is feeling fine physically, she could tough it out for another win, else Bouzkova is likely to come out on top in this Czech derby.

Pick: Marie Bouzkova to win in three sets.