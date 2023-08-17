Cincinnati 2023: Marketa Vondrousova vs Sloane Stephens preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Western & Southern Open

Match details

Fixture: (10) Marketa Vondrousova vs Sloane Stephens

Date: August 17, 2023

Tournament: Western & Southern Open 2023

Round: Third round (Round of 16)

Venue: Cincinnati, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $2,788,468

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Marketa Vondrousova vs Sloane Stephens preview

Marketa Vondrousova at the 2023 Wimbledon.

Grand Slam champions Marketa Vondrousova and Sloane Stephens will duke it out in the third round of the 2023 Western & Southern Open on Thursday.

Vondrousova ousted compatriot Katerina Siniakova to set up a second round clash against World No. 27 Anastasia Potapova. The Czech fell behind 4-2 in the first set, after which she bagged four straight games to claim the opener.

While Vondrousova dropped her serve once at the start of the second set, she still built up a 5-1 lead. Potapova then stopped the Czech from closing out the match by securing a break of serve. However, the reigning Wimbledon champion broke back in the following game to win 6-4, 6-2.

Stephens knocked out Elisabetta Cocciaretto in straight sets to make it to the second round, where defending champion Caroline Garcia awaited her. The American recovered from a break deficit to get back on serve in the first set. However, she got broken once again to lose the opener.

Stephens had to work for it, but secured an early break in the second set to go 3-1 up. She defended the lead to clinch the set and level the proceedings. The 30-year old broke Garcia's serve twice to gain a 3-0 headstart in the decider.

The defending champion then fought back to make it 4-4. Stephens snagged another break to go 5-4 up and then served out the match to wrap up a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 comeback victory.

Marketa Vondrousova vs Sloane Stephens head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Marketa Vondrousova vs Sloane Stephens odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Marketa Vondrousova -350 +1.5 (-900) Over 20.5 (-120) Sloane Stephens +240 -1.5 (+450) Under 20.5 (-120)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Marketa Vondrousova vs Sloane Stephens prediction

Sloane Stephens at the 2023 Western & Southern Open.

Stephens staged a great comeback win to send defending chapion Garcia out of the tournament. Cheered on by a vocal home crowd, the American translated that support into some fantastic tennis.

Vondrousova, on the other hand, had an easier time dealing with Potapova. While the Czech trailed in the first set, she never really looked to be in any sort of trouble.

After dealing with Garcia's uber aggressive brand of tennis, Stephens will have to contend with Vondrousova's more nuaced approach. The Czech is quite adept at point construction and doesn't allow her opponents to settle into a rhythm by mixing up her shots.

The last time Stephens scored consecutive wins over top 10 players in the same tournament was at the 2018 WTA Finals. The American is looking quite motivated, but Vondrousova is no pushover. If the former US Open champion steps up like she did against Garcia, she could score yet another memorable win.

Pick: Sloane Stephens to win in three sets.