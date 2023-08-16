Cincinnati 2023: Taylor Fritz vs Lorenzo Sonego preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Western & Southern Open

Match Details

Fixture: (9) Taylor Fritz vs Lorenzo Sonego

Tournament: Western & Southern Open 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Cincinnati, US

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $6,600,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv

Taylor Fritz vs Lorenzo Sonego preview

Fritz celebrates after triumphing at the 2023 Atlanta Open

World No. 9 Taylor Fritz will take on Italy's Lorenzo Sonego for a place in the Round of 16 at the 2023 Cincinnati Open.

Fritz reigned supreme at the ATP 250 event in Atlanta last month, picking up his second such title in 2023 (his Delray Beach Open triumph being the first). The American has been underwhelming since then, though. He was upset in the semifinals of the Citi Open by Netherlands' Tallon Griekspoor, before losing in the Round of 16 at last week's Canadian Masters to eventual finalist Alex de Minaur.

Having said that, Fritz gave a decent account of himself in his opener at this week's Cincinnati Masters as he beat the talented Jiri Lehecka in a closely-contested straight-sets match.

Lorenzo Sonego, meanwhile, has had an up-and-down 2023 tour season. The Italian began his year by losing six of his first nine outings. He eventually gained some form during the claycourt season, the highlights of which include a comeback from two-sets-to-love down to defeat World No. 7 Andrey Rublev in the third round of Roland Garros.

Sonego, however, has struggled for form since then. The former World No. 21 was bagelled by former World No. 1 Andy Murray in Toronto last week. He is looking for some well-deserved redemption in Cincinnati this week and fought hard to defeat Russia's Alexander Shevchenko in three sets to make the second round of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament.

Taylor Fritz vs Lorenzo Sonego head-to-head

Taylor Fritz leads Lorenzo Sonego by a margin of 3-2 in the head-to-head. While Sonego recorded his first victory in the rivalry at the 2020 French Open, two of Fritz's three wins over the Italian have come on hardcourts (2021 Qatar Open and 2021 Paris Masters).

Taylor Fritz vs Lorenzo Sonego odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Taylor Fritz Lorenzo Sonego

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Taylor Fritz vs Lorenzo Sonego prediction

Lorenzo Sonego possesses a solid double-handed backhand

Fritz has more powerful groundstrokes and a better first serve than Sonego, which should theoretically make him a dangerous opponent. However, the American struggles to be consistent when drawn into long rallies, and is often caught off-balance.

Sonego, on the other hand, is a well-balanced player off both wings. He can also be aggressive on a whim. And while he has a big first serve, his second serve can be very underwhelming at times. During his first-round outing in Cincinnati, he won only 47% of his second-serve points.

Thus, Fritz can get an early edge in the match as he has a serving advantage over Sonego. The World No. 9 just needs to make some sharp returns, impose the scoreboard pressure over his opponent, and not make costly errors under pressure. Regardless of the result, fans will likely be treated to a top-quality contest in the second round at Cincinnati.

Pick: Taylor Fritz to win in three sets.