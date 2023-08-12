Cincinnati 2023: Venus Williams vs Veronika Kudermetova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Western & Southern Open

Match details

Fixture: Venus Williams vs (16) Veronika Kudermetova

Tournament: Western & Southern Open 2023

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Date: TBD

Venue: Cincinnati, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $2,788,468

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv

Venus Williams vs Veronika Kudermetova preview

Venus Williams will continue her comeback to the tour at the 2023 Western & Southern Open, where she is set to take on Veronika Kudermetova in the first round.

Williams has managed to put together a 2-4 win-loss record for the season. Her only win upon returning to action in June came in a three-set thriller over Camila Giorgi on the grasscourts of Birmingham.

While the American went on to lose her next three matches, she has managed to hold her own against some quality opponents in the form of Jelena Ostapenko, Elina Svitolina and Madison Keys.

Kudermetova has not played on hardcourts since March.

Kudermetova, meanwhile, comes into the tournament after a bit of a wobble at Wimbledon. The Russian who was looking solid in the lead-up to mid-season mark, with two WTA 1000 semifinals and a WTA 250 final under her belt, came up short against eventual champion Marketa Vondrousova at the All England Club in the second round.

Back on the hardcourts for the first time since Miami back in March, Kudermetova will be looking to reset ahead of the US Open.

Venus Williams vs Veronika Kudermetova head-to-head

Williams and Kudermetova have never crossed paths on the tour before, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Venus Williams vs Veronika Kudermetova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Sets Venus Williams Veronika Kudermetova

(Odds to be updated when they are released)

Venus Williams vs Veronika Kudermetova prediction

Venus Williams is looking for her third match win of the year.

Fans can expect some all-court tennis action as both Venus Williams and Veronika Kudermetova possess piercing groundstrokes and deft volleys.

The serve and the second shot will be the key for both players as they do win a fair few easy points behind the first delivery. For Williams especially, the numbers will have to be solid in the department as she has struggled to win points behind the second serve — fluctuating between a lowly 30% to 50% — in her matches this year.

The American will also need to be quick off the bat so she can exploit any form of discomfort that Kudermetova may exhibit having not played on the surface for a while. A passive approach will only allow the Russian time to settle into a rhythm and could well cost Williams dear.

Prediction: Kudermetova to win in three sets.

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"