Cincinnati 2023: Victoria Azarenka vs Donna Vekic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Western & Southern Open

Fixture: Victoria Azarenka vs Donna Vekic

Date: August 16, 2023

Tournament: Western & Southern Open 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Cincinnati, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $2,788,468

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Victoria Azarenka vs Donna Vekic preview

Former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka is looking to finetune her preparation for this year's US Open but has a tough second-round match-up against World No. 22 Donna Vekic on Wednesday (August 16).

Azarenka has not been in top form this year, accumulating a mediocre 18-14 win-loss record thus far. After a top-quality campaign in Melbourne which saw the Belarusian reach the semifinals (where she lost to current World No. 4 Elena Rybakina), Azarenka has failed to go deep at a large majority of her tournaments.

Having said that, it's important to note that the 34-year-old is way beyond her physical prime. She also had a run-in with a recurring injury at the Canadian Open last week, forcing her to withdraw from her Round-of-32 clash with Sloane Stephens.

Azarenka wasn't bothered much by her physical issues in her opener at this week's Cincinnati Open, though. She defeated World No. 11 Barbora Krejcikova IN straight sets to book her place in the second round.

Donna Vekic, meanwhile, has had a good 2023 Hologic WTA tour season so far. The highlights of her year include winning the hardcourt event in Monterrey and finishing as the runner-up to Petra Kvitova at the German Open on grass.

The Croat hasn't been able to carry her grasscourt form onto the North American hardcourts. She lost to World No. 46 Jasmine Paolini in straight sets in the first round of the Canadian Open last week.

She will be looking to redeem herself in Cincinnati and looks in great shape, going by her 7-6 (5), 7-5 win over USA's Jennifer Brady in her first match.

Victoria Azarenka vs Donna Vekic head-to-head

Vekic leads Azarenka by a margin of 2-1 in the head-to-head, with all of their meetings having come on hardcourt. Interestingly, the pair have faced off twice in Cincinnati in 2019 and 2020. The Croat came out on top during their 2019 match, and Azarenka took her revenge in a 6-3, 6-2 rout the following year.

Victoria Azarenka vs Donna Vekic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Victoria Azarenka Donna Vekic

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Victoria Azarenka vs Donna Vekic prediction

Victoria Azarenka has not done much damage on the Hologic WTA tour since this year's Australian Open

Donna Vekic's erratic groundstrokes have, at times, been a source of frustration for her fans. Having said that, the Croat has improved her forehand this year by shortening her swing. The change might aid her on the hardcourts of the USA, as it would help her rebound faster and spinnier shots from her opponents with ease.

Azarenka, on the other hand, is just as good as Vekic from behind the baseline. However, her second serve is far worse than that of the Croat's and might offer her opponent an opportunity to gain some free points.

The 34-year-old's serve niggles, combined with her recent fitness issues, might give Vekic a slight edge during their second-round meeting in Cincinnati.

Pick: Donna Vekic to win in straight sets.