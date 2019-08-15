Cincinnati Masters 2019: Tsitsipas, Zverev crash out; Medvedev's rich vein of form continues

Jan-Lennard Struff takes out fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas

21-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas suffered his third defeat in as many matches when he was beaten by Jan-Lennard Struff in a deciding set tiebreak at the 2019 Western & Southern Open. The German was within two points of victory on serve in the tenth game of the second set but blinked as the fifth-seeded Tsitsipas broke back and won the ensuing tiebreak to force a third set.

In the decider which went to another tiebreak, Struff was faster off the blocks and never relinquished an early lead en route to a win which books a third-round clash against Daniil Medvedev.

Meanwhile, in an all-Japanese clash, Yoshihito Nishioka prevailed over his more illustrious compatriot and sixth seed Kei Nishikori in straight sets in the pair's first meeting on the tour.

There was a third seeded casualty on the day when Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic, the 2006 junior US Open runner-up, took out Alexander Zverev in three sets as the erring German bled 20 double faults in the match.

Kecmanovic upsets Sascha Zverev in the second round

In other matches, Russian qualifier Andrey Rublev got the better of Stan Wawrinka to prevent an all-Swiss third-round match-up in Cincinnati. Diego Schwartzman blitzed past Marin Cilic's conqueror Radu Albot for the loss of just six games and Frenchman Lucas Pouille ended the campaign of young Canadian Denis Shapovalov.

Elsewhere, Daniil Medvedev continued his strong recent run on hard courts by beating Benoit Paire, while Roberto Bautista Agut prevailed over young American Frances Tiafoe in three sets.

David Goffin overcame Argentinian Guido Pella in straight sets and Adrian Mannarino dropped just four games against Kazakh Mikhail Kukushkin to move into the third round.

In the last match of the night session, Coupe Rogers semifinalist Karen Khachanov recovered from the loss of the first set to beat Washinton DC champion Nick Kyrgios 6-7(3) 7-6(4) 6-2 and set up a mouthwatering clash with Lucas Pouille.