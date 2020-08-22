Cincinnati Masters: Alex de Minaur vs Jan-Lennard Struff preview, head-to-head & prediction | Western & Southern Open

World No.26 Alex de Minaur was forced to miss the 2020 Australian Open due to an abdominal injury. Therefore, when the Aussie meets journeyman Jan-Lennard Struff today at the 2020 Western & Southern Open, it will be his first big event since the ATP Cup in January.

Alex de Minaur made a great start to his 2020 campaign as he beat the likes of Alexander Zverev and Denis Shapovalov to guide Australia to the semifinals of the 2020 ATP Cup, where he valiantly went down to then World No.1 Rafael Nadal in a three-setter. However, since then, the Aussie's match practice has been limited due to injury niggles and the COVID-19 pandemic, which prompted the 2020 tour into being called off in February.

While De Minaur has not played as much, his opponent Jan-Lennard Struff will be coming in with loads of match practice - having played exhibition matches throughout the lockdown. The German will be primed well as he prepares to take on De Minaur, who returned to playing competitive tennis in early June at the Region of Valencia Exhibition in Spain.

Having been ranked as high as 18th in the world last season, the 21-year-old would be looking to get back on track again. De Minaur continued his memorable run from last year at the beginning of the season before it was cut short due to injury.

Alex de Minaur vs Jan-Lennard Struff head-to-head

Jan-Lennard Struff

Alex de Minaur first defeated Jan-Lennard Struff way back in 2018, when the young Aussie was taking his baby steps on the ATP Tour. Coming into 2018 Indian Wells Masters as a wildcard entrant, De Minaur beat his much seasoned German opponent in three close sets. He would then lose to eventual champion Juan Martin del Potro in the next round.

The second time the pair met was in Basel last year, another great tournament for De Minaur where he convincingly beat Struff in the quarterfinals. He would then go on to make the finals of the tournament, where he was swept aside by 10-time Swiss Indoors Basel Champion Roger Federer.

Alex de Minaur vs Jan-Lennard Struff prediction

Alex de Minaur at 2019 Next Gen ATP Finals

Many fans have long touted Alex de Minaur to be one of the young Next Gen tykes to take over the top echelons of the sport once the Big 3 & other top veterans have called it a day. The wait has been long, but the Aussie has shown plenty of promise along the way with his dogged style of play and great shot selection.

In retrospect, De Minaur's hard-hitting opponent has failed to live up to his potential and has never been a threatening player on the tour despite having an abundance of talent. The German has had a middling record on Tour for the past few years, whereas De Minaur won a 3rd career ATP title last year at Zhuhai which proved to be crucial for his Top 20 run in October last year.

At this point, Alex de Minaur, who has recovered from his serious injury, would certainly be favoured over Jan-Lennard Struff.

Prediction: Alex de Minaur to win is three sets

Match details

Tournament: Western & Southern Open

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $4,674,780

Live telecast: India - Sony Ten 2 | USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN

Match timing: 11 am EDT, 8:30 pm IST