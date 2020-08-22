Cincinnati Masters: Benoit Paire vs Borna Coric preview, head-to-head & prediction | Western & Southern Open

Two of the most explosive backhands in the men's game will go up against each other on Day 1 of the 2020 Western & Southern Open, as the unpredictable Benoit Paire takes on rising star Borna Coric in a mouth-watering first round clash.

This match marks the return of both men to the tour following the five-month-long coronavirus-enforced suspension. Needless to say, both Paire and Coric will be looking to put their best foot forward coming into the truncated US Open series.

The Frenchman in particular would be looking to get back on track after a few poor losses at the start of the season. But things will not be easy against Coric.

Borna Coric has had great results on the American hard-courts in the past

The Croat enjoys playing on hardcourts and has had some of his biggest results on the surface - including a runner-up finish at the 2018 Shanghai Masters. En route to the final in the Chinese city, he even took out 20-time Major champion Roger Federer in straight sets.

That dominant display against an elite field announced Coric's arrival as a hardcourt player to watch out for, and he has followed it up with wins over Rafael Nadal and Daniel Medvedev since.

Benoit Paire vs Borna Coric head-to-head

Benoit Paire hasn't been able to find a way past Borna Coric in any of their previous meetings

Borna Coric first beat Benoit Paire as a teenager back in 2016, and he came out on top again a couple of years go - this time on the hardcourts of Dubai. The two haven't played each other since, but the youngster will have plenty of confidence going into this New York meeting against Paire.

The Frenchman, explosive as he can be from the baseline, isn't the most measured player on court. And that works great for someone like Coric, who thrives on the frustration on his opponents.

We will likely get to see the Croat indulge in a lot of long-draw-out rallies against Paire, trying to extract an error. And if past indications are anything to go by, that would be quite effective; it will really come down to Paire playing smart tennis if he wants to make this a contest.

Benoit Paire vs Borna Coric prediction

Benoit Paire wouldn't be too happy about his draw here in Cincinnati, as playing someone like Borna Coric right after a break can be extremely tricky. And that goes double for the Frenchman, who is known to be volatile in tense situations.

At this point, it really seems like an uphill battle for Paire. He will have to play out of skin to finally register a win over Coric.

Prediction: Borna Coric to win in two tight sets.

Match details

Tournament: Western & Southern Open

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $4,674,780

Live telecast: India - Sony Ten 2 | USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN

Match timing: 12.30 pm EDT, 10 pm IST