Cincinnati Masters: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Nikoloz Basilashvili preview, head-to-head & prediction | Western & Southern Open

Two of the most scintillating groundstrokes in the men's game currently will go up against each other on Day 1 of the 2020 Western & Southern Open, as World No. 20 Felix Auger-Aliassime takes on Nikoloz Basilashvili in a mouth-watering first round clash.

This match is not the first time the two will be playing a competitive match following the five-month-long COVID-19-enforced suspension. Rising star Felix Auger-Aliassime participated in the Ultimate Tennis Showdown, while his Georgian opponent played the International Premier League in Germany.

The young Canadian has had a great 2020 tour campaign so far, and will be looking to follow up on his success in the first 2 months of the year before the global health crises prompted the sport to go into a sabbatical. Auger-Aliassime reached the finals at the 2020 Rotterdam Open (l. to Gael Monfils) and the 2020 Marseille Open (l. to Stefanos Tsitsipas).

The talented upstart, who is yet to win a title, will be one of the players to look out for during the US Open season. But before that, he must get the better of Nikoloz Basilashvili, who last enjoyed a rich vein of form around a year ago when he won the 2019 Hamburg International.

Since then, the Georgian has been in a bit of a slump, having lost 10 of his last 14 competitive matches. However, it goes without saying that when Auger-Aliassime and Basilashvili meet in the 1st round of 2020 W&S Open, the fans will be in for a treat comprising of some delectable groundstrokes from both men.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Nikoloz Basilashvili head-to-head

Nikoloz Basilashvili plays a forehand at 2020 ATP Cup

The pair first met last year at the 2019 Miami Masters, which proved to be Felix Auger-Aliassime's breakout tournament. The then-18-year-old from Montreal, who had to play qualifying to get into the Masters 1000 event, showed composure way beyond his years as he beat players like his 2020 Cincinnati nemesis and Borna Coric to make the semifinals of the tournament.

The second time Auger-Aliassime and Basilashvili played was another high-stakes match in the semifinals of 2020 Lyon Open. The Canadian had already impressed the fans with his 1st ATP final appearance at the 2020 Rio Open and his run of fine form at Indian Wells and Miami, and would go on to clinch a clutch victory against the Georgian in a match that went three sets.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Nikoloz Basilashvili prediction

Felix Auger-Aliassime reached the Rotterdam final earlier this year

Basilashvili would not be rejoicing being pitted in a first-round match with the fast rising star at 2020 Western & Southern Open, with the winner of the match on a collision course with World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the Round of 16.

The first ATP Tour match of the year since the tennis season was called off in late-February, the clash between Auger-Aliassime and Basilashvili looks mouth-watering. The two are in close vicinity to each other in terms of ranking as well, with Basilashvili coming in as World No. 27 up against the young gun who is comfortably inside the ATP Top 20, having reached a career-high ranking of 17th in the world last year.

That being said, Felix Auger-Aliassime's game might prove to be too watershed for his Georgian rival, who has struggled to be consistent in the last one season.

Prediction: Felix Auger-Aliassime to win in two tight sets.

Match details

Tournament: Western & Southern Open

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $4,674,780

Live telecast: India - Sony Ten 2 | USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN

Match timing: 11 am EDT, 8 pm IST