Cincinnati 2022: Emma Raducanu vs Serena Williams preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Western & Southern Open

Match Details

Fixture: (10) Emma Raducanu vs Serena Williams

Tournament: Cincinnati Open 2022

Date: August 15, 2022

Round: First Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center, Ohio, United States

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $2,527,250

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Rogers Sportsnet, TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Emma Raducanu vs Serena Williams preview

Emma Raducanu in action at the Canadian Open.

In a match where generations will collide, 19-year-old and 10th seed Emma Raducanu will take on 40-year-old Serena Williams in the first round of the Western & Sourthern Open.

At the 2021 US Open, the British prodigy became the first ever player in the Open Era to enter a Grand Slam as a qualifier and win it. However, it remains the only singles title in Raducanu's cabinet till date. Ever since her triumph in New York, the youngster has struggled with injuries and failed to even reach the semifinals in any of the tournaments that she has played.

With frequent changes in the coaching staff, multiple injuries have only added to her woes. This season alone has seen Raducanu retire mid-match on three occasions. At the ongoing Canadian Open in Montreal, she faced an unfortunate first-round exit at the hands of defending champion Camila Giorgi in straight sets. The World No. 10's win-loss record this season is 11-14.

Williams, on the other hand, has played a total of three matches this year. She returned to the tour as a wildcard at Wimbledon after a gap of 12 months but fell to Harmony Tan of France in a close first-round contest. Williams beat Nuria Parrizas-Diaz in her opening match at the Canadian Open this week to register her first win since the 2021 French Open.

Williams during her match in Montreal.

The American icon announced her looming retirement from professional tennis the very next day. In the second round, 12th seed Belinda Bencic ended Williams' campaign for a fourth title in Canada, beating her 6-2, 6-4.

Emma Raducanu vs Serena Williams head-to-head

This will be the first time that the two players will face each other on the WTA tour. The head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Emma Raducanu vs Serena Williams odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Emma Raducanu Serena Williams

The odds will be updated when available

Emma Raducanu vs Serena Williams prediction

Last month, Raducanu broke into the top-10 of the WTA rankings for the first time. A majority of her points consists of her 2021 US Open victory, which is why, at the upcoming Western & Southern Open and the US Open, her back is against the wall. The Brit could lose a large chunk of points if she doesn't get back to winning ways.

Vogue Magazine @voguemagazine In Vogue’s September issue, @serenawilliams prepares to say farewell to tennis on her own terms and in her own words. “It’s the hardest thing that I could ever imagine,” she says. “I don’t want it to be over, but at the same time I’m ready for what’s next” vogue.cm/g773XK3 In Vogue’s September issue, @serenawilliams prepares to say farewell to tennis on her own terms and in her own words. “It’s the hardest thing that I could ever imagine,” she says. “I don’t want it to be over, but at the same time I’m ready for what’s next” vogue.cm/g773XK3 https://t.co/YtGtcc18a9

Williams will likely enter the penultimate tournament of her career and will use that fact as a motivating factor to do her best. Not a lot, but the 23-time Grand Slam champion has got a little bit of match practice this week, which might come in handy against Raducanu on Monday.

If she can keep her unforced errors in check and improve her movement, Williams could very well score her biggest win of the season against the Brit.

Pick: Williams to win in three sets.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan