Cincinnati Open 2023: Alexander Zverev vs Grigor Dimitrov preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Western & Southern Open

Fixture: (16) Alexander Zverev vs Grigor Dimitrov

Tournament: Cincinnati Open

Round: First Round (Round of 64)

Date: August 13, 2023

Venue: Cincinnati, USA

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $6,600,000

Live telecast:- USA: Tennis Channel | UK: Amazon Prime | Australia: beIN Sports | Canada: TSN

Alexander Zverev vs Grigor Dimitrov preview

Zverev will hope to return to winning ways at Cincinnati.

Sixteenth seed Alexander Zverev opens his campaign for a second Cincinnati Masters title against unseeded Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov.

World No. 16 Zverev is coming off a surprise third-round loss to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the third round of the ongoing Canada Open in Toronto. Winning only three games all match, it was one of the most lopsided hardcourt defeats for the 26-year-old German.

Zverev had arrived in Toronto in good form, winning his first title of the season at Hamburg. He started off well - winning his opener against Tallon Griekspoor in straight sets - before coming a cropper against Davidovich Fokina.

Coming off a long injury layoff, the lanky German now has a 34-18 win-loss record this season, reaching the semifinals in Dubai, Geneva, and Roland Garros. After six opening-round defeats, Zverev romped to the Cincinnati title in 2021 and has a 5-6 record at the Masters 1000 event.

Meanwhile, the 20th-ranked Dimitrov is 25-14 in 2023 after making the semifinal at Washington DC, losing to eventual winner Dan Evans. The 32-year-old has done well at his last few tournaments - reaching the Geneva final, Roland Garros second week, Queen's semifinals, and Wimbledon second week.

Dimitrov is another former champion in the Cincinnati field, winning the title in 2017. He has an 18-10 record at the tournament but lost in the first round last year.

Alexander Zverev vs Grigor Dimitrov head-to-head

Zverev has won four of his five meetings with Dimitrov, including two of three hardcourt clashes. The pair last met in the Roland Garros fourth round this year, where the German emerged triumphant in straight sets.

Alexander Zverev vs Grigor Dimitrov odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Alexander Zverev Grigor Dimitrov

(Odds will be updated when available)

Alexander Zverev vs Grigor Dimitrov prediction

Dimitrov won the Cincinnati title in 2017.

The clash between the two former Cincinnati champions is going to be an intriguing one.

Both players can serve big, hit powerfully off both flanks, and also move well, especially Zverev, considering his height. The German, though, is the more consistent of the two, but Dimitrov - with his signature single-handed backhand - is the marginally more experienced one on hardcourt.

The Bulgarian is 259-170 on the surface, winning six titles, while Zverev has gone 212-101, winning 13 titles. Following his rather early exit in Toronto, the German should return to winning ways at his happy hunting ground.

Pick: Zverev to win in three sets.