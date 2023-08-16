Cincinnati Open 2023: Daniil Medvedev vs Alexander Zverev preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Western & Southern Open

Fixture: (3) Daniil Medvedev vs (16) Alexander Zverev

Tournament: Cincinnati Open

Round: Third Round (Round of 16)

Date: August 17, 2023

Venue: Cincinnati, USA

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $6,600,000

Live telecast:- USA: Tennis Channel | UK: Amazon Prime | Australia: beIN Sports | Canada: TSN

Daniil Medvedev vs Alexander Zverev preview

Medvedev is into the third round.

Third seed Daniil Medvedev will take on 16th seed Alexander Zverev in a blockbuster clash at the Cincinnati Open on Thursday for a place in the quarterfinals.

World No. 3 Medvedev opened his campaign for a second title at the Western & Southern Open against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti, a rematch of the pair's Canada Open clash last week.

Making a brisk start, the 2019 champion conceded only three games as he pocketed the opener. It was more of the same in the second set as Medvedev conceded only two games to improve to 49-10 on the season and 15-5 at Cincinnati, where he made the semifinal last year.

The only blip in the match was the 27-year-old dropping serve in the first game, but it was one-way traffic from there. Medvedev blazed 25 winners past Musetti - who hit 10 - as he brought up a tour-leading 23rd Masters 1000 match win in 2023.

Meanwhile, the 17th-ranked Zverev followed up his first-round win over Grigor Dimitrov with another straight-sets win, this time over Japanese left-hander Yoshihito Nishioka.

The 26-year-old German edged out a tight first set 7-5, Zverev then took the second set 6-4 - converting three of his 12 break points in the match - to bring up his 35th win of the season in one hour 57 minutes.

Zverev - fresh off a maiden title of the season at Hamburg - is now 7-6 in Cincinnati.

Daniil Medvedev vs Alexander Zverev head-to-head

Medvedev has won nine of his 15 meetings with Zverev. He won the pair's last three clashes - including the most recent one in the Rome third round this year, and eight of their last nine matchups.

Daniil Medvedev vs Alexander Zverev odds

Daniil Medvedev vs Alexander Zverev prediction

Zverev is into the third round.

Both Medvedev and Zverev look to dominate opponents from the baseline and have pretty similar game styles: big serve, powerful hitting off either flank and good movement, especially for their height.

There's very little to choose between the two players, but Medvedev takes the edge because of his marginal superior experience, consistency and pedigree, especially on hardcourt, where he has a 248-82 record and 18 titles. Zverev, meanwhile, is 214-102 on the surface and has won 13 titles.

Both players are yet to drop a set this week, but Zverev has played one more match than his opponent. Going by Medvedev's dominant recent record against Zverev, expect the trend to continue.

Pick: Medvedev in three sets