Cincinnati Open 2025: Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Hamad Medjedovic preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match details
Fixture: Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Hamad Medjedovic
Date: August 8, 2025
Tournament: Cincinnati Open 2025
Round: First Round
Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason, Ohio, USA
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize money: $9,193,540
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Sky Sports | India - Sony LIV
Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Hamad Medjedovic preview
Aleksandar Kovacevic will take on Hamad Medjedovic in the first round of the Cincinnati Open.
Kovacevic has had a promising season so far. Apart from runner-up finishes in Montpellier and Los Cabos, he reached the quarterfinals in Houston. He also participated in the Citi Open in Washington but lost to Frances Tiafoe in the first round.
The American will enter Cincinnati after a first-round exit in Toronto. Despite a valiant effort against Tristan Boyer, the qualifier defeated him in straight sets, 7-5, 7-6(3). Kovacevic will be eager to get back to winning ways in Cincinnati.
Meanwhile, Hamad Medjedovic is one of the most exciting youngsters on tour. After a runner-up finish in Marseille, he reached the third round in Paris and the quarterfinals in Mallorca. He also participated in Wimbledon, but lost to Sebastian Ofner in the first round.
Medjedovic missed the Citi Open and the Canadian Open in the last few weeks. He will be eager to impress in Cincinnati.
Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Hamad Medjedovic head-to-head
Medjedovic leads the head-to-head against Kovacevic 2-0. He defeated the American most recently at the 2024 Serbia Open.
Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Hamad Medjedovic odds
Odds will be updated when available.
Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Hamad Medjedovic prediction
Kovacevic will feel gutted to have lost two finals this year on the main tour. The American will only get better with time and has a chance to make the headlines in Cincinnati. He has a solid all-around game with accurate groundstrokes off both wings.
Medjedovic, meanwhile, has shown incredible maturity at the age of 22. He has already registered wins against the likes of Holger Rune, Daniil Medvedev, and Karen Khachanov this year. The Serb likes to play an aggressive brand of tennis and is one of the dark horses in Cincinnati.
Both players have a fair chance of making the second round. Neither has had a positive season on grass, but could bounce back on the hardcourts of Cincinnati. Considering their results on hardcourts, Medjedovic should be able to come out on top.
Pick: Medjedovic to win in three sets.