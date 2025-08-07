Cincinnati Open 2025: Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Hamad Medjedovic preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match details

Fixture: Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Hamad Medjedovic

Date: August 8, 2025

Tournament: Cincinnati Open 2025

Round: First Round

Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason, Ohio, USA

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $9,193,540

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Sky Sports | India - Sony LIV

Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Hamad Medjedovic preview

Aleksandar Kovacevic will take on Hamad Medjedovic in the first round of the Cincinnati Open.

Kovacevic has had a promising season so far. Apart from runner-up finishes in Montpellier and Los Cabos, he reached the quarterfinals in Houston. He also participated in the Citi Open in Washington but lost to Frances Tiafoe in the first round.

The American will enter Cincinnati after a first-round exit in Toronto. Despite a valiant effort against Tristan Boyer, the qualifier defeated him in straight sets, 7-5, 7-6(3). Kovacevic will be eager to get back to winning ways in Cincinnati.

Medjedovic at the 2025 French Open - Day Four - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Hamad Medjedovic is one of the most exciting youngsters on tour. After a runner-up finish in Marseille, he reached the third round in Paris and the quarterfinals in Mallorca. He also participated in Wimbledon, but lost to Sebastian Ofner in the first round.

Medjedovic missed the Citi Open and the Canadian Open in the last few weeks. He will be eager to impress in Cincinnati.

Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Hamad Medjedovic head-to-head

Medjedovic leads the head-to-head against Kovacevic 2-0. He defeated the American most recently at the 2024 Serbia Open.

Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Hamad Medjedovic odds

Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Hamad Medjedovic prediction

Kovacevic will feel gutted to have lost two finals this year on the main tour. The American will only get better with time and has a chance to make the headlines in Cincinnati. He has a solid all-around game with accurate groundstrokes off both wings.

Medjedovic, meanwhile, has shown incredible maturity at the age of 22. He has already registered wins against the likes of Holger Rune, Daniil Medvedev, and Karen Khachanov this year. The Serb likes to play an aggressive brand of tennis and is one of the dark horses in Cincinnati.

Both players have a fair chance of making the second round. Neither has had a positive season on grass, but could bounce back on the hardcourts of Cincinnati. Considering their results on hardcourts, Medjedovic should be able to come out on top.

Pick: Medjedovic to win in three sets.

