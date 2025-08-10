Cincinnati Open 2025: Alex de Minaur vs Reilly Opelka preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match details

Fixture: (6) Alex de Minaur vs Reilly Opelka

Date: August 10, 2025

Tournament: Cincinnati Open

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Cincinnati, US

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $9,139,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Alex de Minaur vs Reilly Opelka preview

Sixth seed Alex de Minaur of Australia will take on Reilly Opelka of the United States in the second round of the Cincinnati Open on Sunday, August 10.

De Minaur is one of the top players in the world. The Australian won the Citi Open in Washington last month and then reached the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open in Toronto last week. Earlier, he lost in the fourth round of Wimbledon to Novak Djokovic. The Australian continues to be one of the most consistent players on the ATP Tour.

Opelka, meanwhile, has battled injury problems in the past. He lost in the second round of both Wimbledon and the Citi Open. The American then lost in the third round of the National Bank Open in Canada. He beat Hugo Dellien in straight sets in the first round of the Cincinnati Open to set up the clash with de Minaur.

Alex de Minaur vs Reilly Opelka head-to-head

The two players have met each other on five occasions so far, with the Australian winning each of those five contests. De Minaur thus leads their head-to-head 5-0 at the moment.

Alex de Minaur vs Reilly Opelka odds

Alex de Minaur vs Reilly Opelka prediction

De Minaur has exceptional court coverage and a solid game overall. The Australian will, however, have to deal with Opelka's huge serves on Sunday. Opelka will try to finish points quickly with his powerful serve and forehand.

However, given de Minaur's fine court-coverage, it is not going to be easy for the American to hit through him repeatedly. Still, he should be able to win a lot of easy points thanks to his monstrous serve.

De Minaur should ideally try to extend the rallies and make Opelka move around as much as possible. The Australian should also be prepared for Opelka coming to the net frequently. The American should be wary of de Minaur's passing shots, though. Overall, de Minaur should not have much of a problem winning this match.

Pick: De Minaur to win in straight sets.

