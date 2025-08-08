Cincinnati Open 2025: Alex Michelsen vs Corentin Moutet preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (28) Alex Michelsen vs Corentin Moutet

Date: August 9, 2025

Tournament: 2025 Cincinnati Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason, Ohio, USA

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $ 9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Alex Michelsen vs Corentin Moutet preview

In Picture: Alex Michelsen (Getty)

28th seed and home favorite Alex Michelsen will begin his 2025 Cincinnati Open campaign against Corentin Moutet in the second round.

Michelsen has won 25 of the 44 matches in 2025, including the Challenger title in Estoril, where he won against Andrea Pellegrino in the final. On the main Tour, the American player had his best outings in Delray Beach and Mallorca, where he had semifinal finishes. He lost 6-7 (3), 3-6 against Miomir Kecmanovic in Delray Beach, and lost 4-6, 6-7 (3) against Corentin Moutet in Mallorca.

Michelsen began his North American hard-court swing with a 4-6, 4-6 loss against Dan Evans in the second round of the Citi DC Open. He then reached the quarterfinal at the Canadian Open, losing 4-6, 6-7 (3) against Karen Khachanov. At the Cincinnati Open, he began his campaign with a first-round bye.

Corentin Moutet has a 29-20 win/loss record in 2025, with his best result coming at the Mallorca Championships, where he lost against Tallon Griekspoor. He began his North American hard-court phase with a semifinal run as a lucky loser at the Citi Open, losing 4-6, 3-6 against Alex de Minaur.

Moutet could not sustain the momentum of the Washington run, as he had a second-round exit in Toronto, losing 4-6, 3-6 against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. He began his Cincinnati Open campaign with a 7-5, 6-3 win over Mackenzie McDonald in the first round.

Alex Michelsen vs Corentin Moutet head-to-head

Moutet has a 1-0 lead in the head-to-head against Michelsen, winning the only match 6-4, 7-6 (3) in Mallorca this year.

Alex Michelsen vs Corentin Moutet odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alex Michelsen TBD TBD TBD Corentin Moutet TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be updated once available)

Alex Michelsen vs Corentin Moutet prediction

Michelsen has reached only one hard-court final in his ATP career so far, where he lost 0-6, 3-6 against Lorenzo Sonego at the 2024 Winston-Salem Open. He has played at Cincinnati only once before, losing in the second round last year.

Like Michelsen, Moutet too has one hard-court final under his belt, losing 2-6, 6-7 (3) against Andrey Rublev at the 2020 Qatar Open. This is the first time that the Frenchman has won a main-draw match in Cincinnati.

Alex Michelsen is the favorite to win the upcoming match, as he will have the home crowd support and will be playing on a hard court.

Pick- Michelsen to win in straight sets.

