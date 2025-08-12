Cincinnati Open 2025: Alexander Zverev vs Brandon Nakashima preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (3) Alexander Zverev vs (27) Brandon Nakashima
Date: August 12, 2025
Tournament: 2025 Cincinnati Open
Round: Third Round (Round of 32)
Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason, Ohio, USA
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $ 9,193,540
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Alexander Zverev vs Brandon Nakashima preview
Third seed Alexander Zverev will face 27th seed and home favorite Brandon Nakashima in the third round of the 2025 Cincinnati Open.
Zverev has won 40 out of the 55 matches in 2025, with his sole title of the year coming at his home event in Munich. The German player also had runner-up finishes at the Australian Open and Stuttgart Open, losing against Jannik Sinner and Taylor Fritz, respectively.
On the hard courts, Zverev has a 16-5 record this year, with his best outing being at Melbourne. He also had a decent semifinal run in Toronto, losing 3-6, 6-4, 6-7 (4) against Karen Khachanov despite having match points against the Russian. At the Cincinnati Open, the third seed got a bye in the first round, following which he started with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Nishesh Basavareddy in the second round.
With semifinal finishes in Acapulco and Houston as his best results, Brandon Nakashima has a 26-21 win/loss record for the year. Barring those two semifinal runs, he has reached four quarterfinals, two of which have come on the hard courts of Delray Beach and Washington.
Nakashima began his North American hard-court swing by reaching the quarterfinal in Washington, losing 4-6, 4-6 against Alex de Minaur, and then lost 7-6 (8), 2-6, 6-7 (5) against Ben Shelton in the third round in Toronto. At the Cincinnati Open, he got a bye in the opening round and then won 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5) against Alexander Blockx in the second round.
Alexander Zverev vs Brandon Nakashima head-to-head
Zverev has a 4-0 head-to-head record against Nakashima, winning 7-5, 6-4 in their latest encounter in Stuttgart this year.
Alexander Zverev vs Brandon Nakashima odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Alexander Zverev vs Brandon Nakashima prediction
With 15 titles from 22 finals, Zverev has a 69 percent win rate on hard courts in his career. He has a 13-8 win-loss record in Cincinnati, with his best result coming in 2021, when he won the title with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Andrey Rublev in the final.
All of Nakashima's three career finals on the ATP Tour have come on the hard courts, including the only titles he has at San Diego in 2022. With his best performance this year, as he reached the third round, a feat he also accomplished last year, when he lost to Andrey Rublev.
Zverev is the favorite to win the upcoming match, as he is a former champion in Cincinnati and has a 100 percent win record against Nakashima.
Pick- Zverev to win in straight sets