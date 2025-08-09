Cincinnati Open 2025: Alexander Zverev vs Nishesh Basavareddy preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match details
Fixture: (3) Alexander Zverev vs Nishesh Basavareddy
Date: August 10, 2025
Tournament: Cincinnati Open
Round: Second round (Round of 64)
Venue: Cincinnati, US
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $9,139,540
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Alexander Zverev vs Nishesh Basavareddy preview
Third seed Alexander Zverev of Germany will take on Nishesh Basavareddy of the United States in the second round of the Cincinnati Open on Sunday, August 10.
Zverev has made it to at least the quarterfinals in nine of the last 15 Masters 1000 tournaments. However, he has not been able to win any title since the BMW Open in Munich last April. The 28-year-old German lost in the semifinal of the National Bank Open in Toronto to Karen Khachanov earlier this week. Zverev had earlier lost in the first round of Wimbledon and the quarterfinals of the French Open. He should find it considerably difficult to win the tournament in Cincinnati, given that all the top players are competing.
Basavareddy, on the other hand, is quite inexperienced at the top level. He has been primarily playing in Challenger-level tournaments this year. However, he came through the qualifiers in Cincinnati and beat Aleksandar Vukic of Australia in the first round in straight sets.
Alexander Zverev vs Nishesh Basavareddy head-to-head
The two players have never met on the Tour before, so their current head-to-head stands at 0-0 at the moment.
Alexander Zverev vs Nishesh Basavareddy odds
(Odds to be updated when available)
Alexander Zverev vs Nishesh Basavareddy prediction
Zverev will be the overwhelming favorite in this match. Basavareddy played against Novak Djokovic in the first round of the Australian Open, and that is about the only top-five player he has played against to date. Zverev's superb serve and powerful backhand should give the young American a serious challenge, and it remains to be seen whether Basavareddy can hold his own in the cross-court backhand exchanges against Zverev.
Zverev can also hit approaches to his opponent's weaker side and then go to the net to finish points off. In all probability, the German will do the same against the American on Sunday. Unless Basavareddy has a really good day and exceeds himself, he is probably not going to win a set against Zverev. It should be an easy victory for the German in the end.
Prediction: Zverev to win in straight sets.