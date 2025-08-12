Cincinnati Open 2025: Andrey Rublev vs Alexei Popyrin preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (9) Andrey Rublev vs (21) Alexei Popyrin

Date: August 12, 2025

Tournament: 2025 Cincinnati Open

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason, Ohio, USA

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $ 9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Andrey Rublev vs Alexei Popyrin preview

In Picture: Rublev in action (Getty)

One of the third-round matches at the 2025 Cincinnati Open will feature ninth seed Andrey Rublev taking on 21st seed Alexei Popyrin.

Trending

Rublev has won 27 of the 45 matches in 2025, reaching two finals in Doha and Hamburg. While he won the first final against Jack Draper, he lost against Flavio Cobolli in the Hamburg final.

Barring the title in Doha, Rublev has had some other decent hard-court results this year, such as two semifinal finishes in Montpellier and Los Cabos, losing against Aleksandar Kovacevic on both occasions. He began his North American hard-court swing with a 5-7, 2-6 loss against Learner Tien in the second round in Washington, followed by a 3-6, 6-7 (4) loss against Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals in Toronto.

At the Cincinnati Open, Rublev began his campaign with a bye in the first round. In the second round, he had a rematch with Tien within a couple of weeks of their Washington match and won 7-6 (4), 6-3 against the American.

Alexei Popyrin, meanwhile, has a 16-18 win/loss record in 2025 with three quarterfinal finishes in Monte-Carlo, Geneva, and Toronto. He lost against the likes of Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Cameron Norrie, and Alexander Zverev in those matches.

Popyrin began the North American hard-court swing with a loss to Wu Yibing in the second round in Washington. He mounted a spirited title defense in Toronto, losing 7-6 (8), 4-6, 3-6 against Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals. At the Cincinnati Open, he got a bye in the first round, following which he won 7-6 (3), 6-3 against Martin Landaluce in the second round.

Andrey Rublev vs Alexei Popyrin head-to-head

Popyrin has a 2-1 head-to-head record against Rublev, winning the last match 6-2, 6-4 at the Canadian Open final last year.

Andrey Rublev vs Alexei Popyrin odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Andrey Rublev -200 -1.5 (+125) Over 23.5 (-105) Alexei Popyrin +154 +1.5 (-185) Under 23.5 (-140)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Andrey Rublev vs Alexei Popyrin prediction

With 11 titles from 16 finals, Rublev has a 64 percent win rate on hard courts in his ATP career. He has a 59 percent win rate in Cincinnati, with his best result being a runner-up finish in 2021, where he came second to Alexander Zverev.

Popyrin has won two hard-court titles in his career, including a Masters 1000 title at the Canadian Open. He also won the Singapore Open in 2021, winning against Alexander Bublik in the final. His best result in Cincinnati was a quarterfinal finish in 2023, where he lost against Hubert Hurkacz.

Rublev is the favorite to win the upcoming match, as he is the higher-ranked player and has been in better form than his Australian opponent.

Pick- Rublev to win straight sets

