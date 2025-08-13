Cincinnati Open 2025: Andrey Rublev vs Francisco Comesana preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match details

Fixture: (9) Andrey Rublev vs Francisco Comesana

Date: August 13, 2025

Tournament: Cincinnati Open 2025

Round: Fourth Round

Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Centre, Mason, Ohio, USA

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $9,193,540

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Sky Sports | India - Sony LIV

Andrey Rublev vs Francisco Comesana preview

Andrey Rublev will take on Francisco Comesana in the fourth round of the Cincinnati Open.

Rublev has had a season filled with ups and downs. After a title-winning run in Doha, he secured a runner-up finish in Hamburg and reached the last 16 in Wimbledon. Despite a valiant effort against Carlos Alcaraz, the Spaniard defeated him in four sets, 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

The Russian entered Cincinnati after a quarterfinal appearance in Toronto. He started his campaign with a potent win against Learner Tien and then defeated Alexei Popyrin in the third round in three sets, 6-7(5), 7-6(5), 7-5.

Comesana at the Cincinnati Open 2025 - Day 6 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Francisco Comesana has yet to establish himself on the main tour. After a semifinal run in Rio, he reached the quarterfinals in Bucharest and Gstaad. He also reached the second round of the Canadian Open, but lost to Alex De Minaur in straight sets.

Comesana has been sensational in Cincinnati so far. He started his campaign by cruising past Jaume Munar and Luciano Darderi in the initial few rounds and then brushed aside Reilly Opelka in the third. The Argentine defeated Opelka in three sets, 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-5.

Andrey Rublev vs Francisco Comesana head-to-head

Comesana leads the head-to-head against Rublev 1-0. He defeated the Russian most recently in the 2024 Wimbledon Championships.

Andrey Rublev vs Francisco Comesana odds

Andrey Rublev vs Francisco Comesana prediction

Rublev will be pleased with his performances in the last couple of weeks. He looks much more secure on the court and could use this momentum in New York. The Russian likes to play an offensive brand of tennis and can be unstoppable on his day.

Comesana, meanwhile, has impressed critics with his confident performances this year. He's putting in the hard yards to hang in with the best players and could achieve a notable result soon. The Argentine has a versatile all-around game and isn't afraid to mix up his strategy on the court.

Comesana leads their head-to-head battle, but Rublev will still be a slight favorite to come out on top. The Russian will be up against a stubborn customer on tour, but should be able to capitalise on his form and enter the last eight in Cincinnati.

Pick: Rublev to win in straight sets.

