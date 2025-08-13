Cincinnati Open 2025: Andrey Rublev vs Francisco Comesana preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match details
Fixture: (9) Andrey Rublev vs Francisco Comesana
Date: August 13, 2025
Tournament: Cincinnati Open 2025
Round: Fourth Round
Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Centre, Mason, Ohio, USA
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize money: $9,193,540
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Sky Sports | India - Sony LIV
Andrey Rublev vs Francisco Comesana preview
Andrey Rublev will take on Francisco Comesana in the fourth round of the Cincinnati Open.
Rublev has had a season filled with ups and downs. After a title-winning run in Doha, he secured a runner-up finish in Hamburg and reached the last 16 in Wimbledon. Despite a valiant effort against Carlos Alcaraz, the Spaniard defeated him in four sets, 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.
The Russian entered Cincinnati after a quarterfinal appearance in Toronto. He started his campaign with a potent win against Learner Tien and then defeated Alexei Popyrin in the third round in three sets, 6-7(5), 7-6(5), 7-5.
Meanwhile, Francisco Comesana has yet to establish himself on the main tour. After a semifinal run in Rio, he reached the quarterfinals in Bucharest and Gstaad. He also reached the second round of the Canadian Open, but lost to Alex De Minaur in straight sets.
Comesana has been sensational in Cincinnati so far. He started his campaign by cruising past Jaume Munar and Luciano Darderi in the initial few rounds and then brushed aside Reilly Opelka in the third. The Argentine defeated Opelka in three sets, 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-5.
Andrey Rublev vs Francisco Comesana head-to-head
Comesana leads the head-to-head against Rublev 1-0. He defeated the Russian most recently in the 2024 Wimbledon Championships.
Andrey Rublev vs Francisco Comesana odds
(Odds will be updated when available.)
Andrey Rublev vs Francisco Comesana prediction
Rublev will be pleased with his performances in the last couple of weeks. He looks much more secure on the court and could use this momentum in New York. The Russian likes to play an offensive brand of tennis and can be unstoppable on his day.
Comesana, meanwhile, has impressed critics with his confident performances this year. He's putting in the hard yards to hang in with the best players and could achieve a notable result soon. The Argentine has a versatile all-around game and isn't afraid to mix up his strategy on the court.
Comesana leads their head-to-head battle, but Rublev will still be a slight favorite to come out on top. The Russian will be up against a stubborn customer on tour, but should be able to capitalise on his form and enter the last eight in Cincinnati.
Pick: Rublev to win in straight sets.